Purple Flag for Dementia Care™ Accreditation Sees Significant Expansion, SLR To Adopt Program Systemwide

Senior Living Residences (SLR) Seeks Accreditation Milestone for All of its Memory Care Communities

OLD LYME, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Living Residences (SLR), a New England-based seniors housing operator, has entered a partnership with Purple Flag for Dementia Care™ , an accreditation program developed to recognize excellence and drive continuous improvement in the quality of service for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia.

Purple Flag for Dementia Care™ Accreditation sees significant expansion, senior care company adopts program systemwide.

SLR is the first assisted living organization in the U.S. to seek Purple Flag accreditation for all managed communities providing direct care to those living with memory loss.

Purple Flag for Dementia Care™ was developed to enhance the qualities of services provided to individuals living with memory loss in Assisted Living communities, Long Term Care facilities, Home Care Agencies and other settings. It is a collaboration of the Institute for Senior Living Education (ISLE), The Connecticut Assisted Living Association and the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association serving in an advisory capacity. Purple Flag's platform recognizes organizations that go above and beyond every day–– those communities that truly see residents for who they are and through care, support, and programming aim to enhance their cognitive, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. The program's aim is to equip providers with the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve in providing high-quality care by using effective, data-driven performance advancement methodologies. In doing so, Purple Flag-accredited communities are setting the gold standard for memory care.

Purple Flag's partnership with SLR helps the organization to expand, with Compass on the Bay, SLR's South Boston community, recently becoming Purple Flag's first accredited community in Massachusetts.

"We believe there is a right way to care for those living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, not just those living in our Memory Support Neighborhoods but in our traditional assisted living setting as well. It is estimated that more than 40% of individuals living in assisted living communities today have Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. The need for high-quality dementia care and services has never been greater," said SLR President & CEO Tadd Clelland. "When we looked at Purple Flag's efforts to enhance the qualities of services provided to those living with Alzheimer's disease, we saw a lot of synergy with our own Compass Memory Support approach. Our holistic, person-centered approach not only provides residents a great place to live and thrive but proactively treats the symptoms of their cognitive impairment through therapeutic interventions aimed at improving their quality of life."

The first three SLR Communities to receive Purple Flag Accreditation are Farmington Station in Farmington, CT, Ridgefield Station in Ridgefield, CT, and Compass on the Bay in Boston, MA -- the first community outside the state of Connecticut to receive accreditation.

All three communities underwent a rigorous audit to demonstrate best practices in care programs alongside conformance with the requirements of 60 practice standards across ten content areas.

"Senior Living Residences' leadership as a corporate-wide adopter of the excellence standards required for Purple Flag Accreditation showcases their passion and a commitment to best practices," said Christopher Carter, President of Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) and member of Purple Flag's Governance Committee. "It is hoped that this accreditation award continues to raise awareness of the Purple Flag for Dementia Care initiative nationwide, and we commend SLR for their continuous quality assurance efforts in resident safety and quality of care."

The Purple Flag for Dementia Care™ Accreditation standards, which include a quality framework and specific required elements for care programs, are considered essential and valuable in making a difference in the care of a person with dementia.

"We're proud to have Farmington Station, Ridgefield Station, and Compass on the Bay fly the Purple Flag for Dementia Care at their communities. They have set the standard to which SLR will now hold all of its memory care programs. They have demonstrated great leadership not only in the area of memory care but also in the field of senior living," said Christopher Carter.

ABOUT PURPLE FLAG FOR DEMENTIA CARE™

Purple Flag for Dementia Care™ is an accreditation program developed to recognize excellence and drive continuous improvement in the quality of services provided by those who care for individuals living with Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias. Purple Flag for Dementia Care™ originated through a collaboration between the Institute for Senior Living Education (ISLE) , the Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) , and the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter in an advisory capacity. Upon approval, providers receive the distinctive purple flag as a symbol that communicates their commitment to leadership in the field of memory care.

To learn more about Purple Flag and for media inquiries, please contact Christopher Carter at cpcarter@ctassistedliving.com or (860)434-5760.

ABOUT SENIOR LIVING RESIDENCES (SLR)

Senior Living Residences (SLR), based in Braintree, has been at the forefront of developing and providing service-enriched independent living, assisted living and Alzheimer's care options for seniors in New England for more than 30 years. SLR currently operates 18 senior communities throughout New England. More information about Senior Living Residences and their Compass Memory Support Neighborhood® can be found at www.SeniorLivingResidences.com .

