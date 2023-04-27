Daqo New Energy Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

SHANGHAI, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2023.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/. Holders of the Company's securities may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report free of charge by contacting the Company by mail at:

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Investor Relations

Unit 29, Huadu Building, 838 Zhangyang Road

Pudong District, Shanghai, China, 200122

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 205,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86 178 1749 0483

rvanguestaine@christensencomms.com

In the U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@Christensencomms.com

View original content:

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.