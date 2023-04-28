Gene Bio Medical Announces Partnership with Prairie Hub for Pandemic Preparedness

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gene Biotechnology Enterprises Ltd, doing business as Gene Bio Medical, is proud to announce its partnership with the Prairie Hub for Pandemic Preparedness as a key commercialization partner. This strategic alliance will support the development of diagnostic capabilities to strengthen Canada's response to future pandemics.

The Prairie Hub for Pandemic Preparedness, led by the University of Alberta in collaboration with the University of Calgary, University of Saskatchewan and its Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), and other major partners, is a multi-institutional effort aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of vaccines, antivirals, and diagnostics.

Gene Bio Medical is honored to be included in this elite group of biotech partners, which have been selected to participate in the development of proposals for Prairie Hub research. This distinguished list includes DynaLIFE Medical Laboratories, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Gilead Canada, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Canada, GlycoNet, Precision NanoSystems, Inc., ThermoFisher, Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Northern RNA.

This partnership aligns with Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, a federal initiative backed by a $2.2 billion investment over seven years. The Prairie Hub is one of five hubs created as part of this strategy to bolster Canada's biomanufacturing and life sciences sector, ensuring the nation is prepared for future health threats.

The Government of Canada has also launched Stage 2 of the integrated Canada Biomedical Research Fund (CBRF) and Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF) competition, which includes $570 million in funding for research, talent development, and infrastructure associated with the five hubs, including the Prairie Hub for Pandemic Preparedness.

Gene Bio Medical is committed to working closely with its partners in the Prairie Hub to develop innovative diagnostic solutions that protect Canadians and contribute to a robust and resilient national response to future pandemics.

About Gene Biotechnology Enterprises Ltd.

Gene Biotechnology Enterprises Ltd, operating as Gene Bio Medical, is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions in the biotechnology sector. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, the company works to advance the development and commercialization of life-saving technologies in diagnostics and biomanufacturing. Gene Bio Medical is offering innovative diagnostic solutions that are focused on the prevention and detection of infectious diseases. The business utilizes the latest technologies and are designed to provide fast, accurate and reliable results.

