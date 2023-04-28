Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: GEHI), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023. The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.geh.com.cn.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@geh.com.cn.

About Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as RYB Education, Inc.) is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built itself into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. GEHI's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

