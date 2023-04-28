Mercuryo Enters Q2 2023 With Doubled Transactions Amidst the Market Decline

LONDON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuryo, a global payments infrastructure platform, has doubled its number and volume of transactions since Q4 2022, entering the new quarter with a 3.5x increase in total transactions year-over-year.

Although 2022 was hard for FinTech companies, with bankruptcies, layoffs, and declines in revenues, Mercuryo succeeded in bolstering its positions, growing the volume of processed transactions by 3.3x since the beginning of last year. Moreover, the number of new users doubled in Q1 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

This growth reflects the company's focus on expansion and ability to provide excellent services to its clients. It would not have been achieved without Mercuryo's commitment to improving user experience and trust.

The industry, in general, has shown signs of recovery as users start purchasing the leading cryptocurrency more actively. Bitcoin became the most popular cryptocurrency in Q1 2023, with 38% of all crypto transactions processed by Mercuryo in this period occurring in BTC. USDT was the second most preferred choice, holding a 32% share of transactions. Both currencies also demonstrated an over 200% uptick in usage between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

Mercuryo's global performance also shows positive dynamics, as the company has deepened its presence across the US and European markets. The US holds the largest share (17%) of all transactions processed by the company in the first quarter of 2023. The UK and Germany follow in second and third places, with 10% and 8.5% respectively.

"We've seen our transaction volume rebound significantly since the 'crypto winter', which we believe demonstrates the success of our commitment to building trust amongst our user base. Despite the ongoing crises affecting the sector, we saw a 54% YoY growth in payments processing volume since the beginning of 2022," – said Andrey Ilinsky, CPO of Mercuryo.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, reinventing the ease of making payments by providing businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services and products accessible through single API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has been developing a holistic fintech platform with a wide array of products. The company secured partnerships with 200+ crypto players, working with leading industry names such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor, 1inch, Gate.io, Poloniex, OKX, Bitcoin.com and Bybit.

