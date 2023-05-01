CūtisCare Launches Third Annual Hyperbaric Aware™ National Campaign To Elevate Awareness Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperbaric Awareness USA™, a CutisCare initiative, has designated May Hyperbaric Awareness Month and is proud to announce the launch of the third annual Hyperbaric Aware™ national campaign to elevate awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

CutisCare launches a Hyperbaric Awareness USA campaign to elevate the awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. (HBOT)

The Hyperbaric Aware website, HyperbaricAware.com , in collaboration with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) and physician leaders, has resources available for both patients and physicians alike. Here you can find articles, latest research, and expert insight curated for physicians, patients, and the general public.

More than 8.2 million Americans will experience a non-healing wound this year, often resulting from diabetes, soft tissue radionecrosis, osteoradionecrosis, compromised skin grafts/skin flaps, acute peripheral arterial insufficiency, actinomycosis, necrotizing fasciitis, acute traumatic peripheral ischemia, gangrene, and more. Properly caring for a non-healing wound can prevent further surgeries and even amputation, as well as enhance the patient's overall quality of life.

When HBOT is added to a treatment plan, we see:

Improved Healing Outcomes for Patients

Reduced Infection Rate

Lower Amputation Rates

Reduced Readmission Rates For High-Risk Patients

Improving Quality of Life

Reduced Overall Cost of Care

If you or someone you know is dealing with a non-healing wound, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment from a CūtisCare Center of Excellence can provide a non-invasive alternative that accelerates healing.

Help us spread the word this May about the many benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment!

About CūtisCare

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com and https://hyperbaricaware.com

Follow us CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn and Hyperbaric Aware | LinkedIn .

CONTACT: CūtisCare LLC, Boca Raton

Kelly Caceres, 904-446-0708 (media)

Craig Jenkins, CFO/ COO, 561-617-7059 (others)

Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Management

Hyperbaric Awareness USA and the Hyperbaric Aware campaign aim to spread national, statewide, and local awareness to benefit the people suffering from radiation injury, chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers, arterial insufficiencies and more. The Hyperbaric Aware website, in collaboration with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine Society ( UHMS) and physician leaders, will share articles, latest research, and expert insight for physicians, patients, and the general public. (PRNewsfoto/CutisCare LLC) (PRNewswire)

