Flexitallic Celebrates The Winners of the 2022 Masters Sales Program

HOUSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexitallic, a leading manufacturer of innovative sealing products, is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2022 inaugural Masters Sales Program, which recognizes the top performers in the company's sales staff. The program seeks out individuals who not only achieve outstanding sales results but also demonstrate strong leadership skills and a willingness to help others.

This year's winners, Johnny Hanel and Ed Daigle, have exemplified the qualities that the Masters Sales Program seeks to honor. Johnny Hanel has been recognized as the Highest Top Line Salesperson for 2022, having grown his top line sales by double digits every year for the last five years. Additionally, Ed Daigle has been named Flexitallic's number one salesperson in Thermiculite Total Sales and Growth for 2022.

According to Jerry Lastovica, CEO of Flexitallic US, Canada and Mexico, "Johnny and Ed have been the best of the best. Their exceptional sales results, coupled with their dedication to developing strong customer relationships and their focus on meeting customer needs, make them truly deserving of this honor."

Johnny and Ed have been with Flexitallic for over a decade, and in the sealing industry for over 30 years. Both have made significant contributions to the company's success. They are widely regarded as experts in their field and have consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their work.

Please join us in congratulating Johnny Hanel and Ed Daigle on their outstanding achievements in 2022. We look forward to their continued success and contributions to our company in the years to come.

About Flexitallic:

Flexitallic is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of sealing solutions for critical applications in the oil and gas, chemical, power, and solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) industries. The company's portfolio includes an extensive range of gaskets, seals, and sheet materials, which are designed to meet the most demanding requirements of these industries. Flexitallic's products are engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, pressures, and corrosive environments, while maintaining high levels of performance and durability. With over 100 years of experience, Flexitallic has built a reputation for delivering innovative sealing solutions that provide Total Joint Integrity, ensuring reliable and safe operations for customers.

