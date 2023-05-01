Hesai Technology (HSAI) announces a multi-year technology partnership agreement for lidar sensors with Inertial Labs

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (HSAI) announced a multi-year Technology Partnership Agreement for lidar sensors with Inertial Labs, a global leader in mobile robotics navigation systems & inertial measurement units. Inertial Labs selected Hesai's sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities for its navigation systems for autonomous marine, land, and aerial-based robotics systems.

Hesai's lidar sensor solutions enable robotics systems to operate autonomously and safely without human intervention. The sensors provide real-time 3D point cloud data for localization, obstacle detection, and path planning. Hesai's low-power sensors support autonomous mobile systems in various outdoor environmental conditions, including precipitation from rain, snow & fog. The sensors are also unaffected by varying lighting conditions and can operate in daytime & nighttime.

"Inertial Labs is a company with a rich history in hardware engineering. Our mission is to develop cutting-edge solutions that drive the adoption of advanced sensor-fusion navigation and perception technologies at more affordable costs. Our unwavering commitment to quality is evident in our products, which are designed to meet the highest performance and reliability standards. At Inertial Labs, product excellence is always our top priority. To ensure the quality and accuracy of our products, we conduct exhaustive testing in our labs and gather feedback from customers worldwide. Our research has led us to conclude that Hesai LiDAR sensors are the ideal choice for achieving highly accurate and reliable 3D measurements" stated Inertial Labs CEO, Jamie Marraccini.

"Inertial Labs' navigation and Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) provide seamlessly integrated heading & ego-motion data to the LiDAR data stream. With this fused data stream, customer's robotic systems can expertly navigate a variety of Operational Design Domains (ODDs) from the land, sea, and air." said Frank Bertini, Director of Technical Marketing.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As of December 31, 2022, Hesai has shipped over 100,000 lidar units. The Company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality, and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

About Inertial Labs

Trailblazers in positioning, navigation solutions, and orienting technologies for over 20 years, Inertial Labs, creates cutting-edge inertial solutions for air, land, and sea. Inertial Labs is at the forefront of developing and customizing products for exciting technologies, from commerce and industry to government, defense, and aerospace. Our solutions include Inertial Measuring, Magnetic Compensation, GNSS Tracking, LiDAR Scanning, Optical Image Processing, Acoustic, Ultra-wideband RF, and Celestial/Solar Compassing. As sensor fusion consultants and engineers, Inertial Labs designs and develops high-quality products with the best price-performance ratio in the world.

