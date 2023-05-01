Martin's® Potato Rolls Offers Fans A Chance to Win A Universal Destinations & Experiences Vacation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is offering fans a chance to win the ultimate Universal Destinations & Experiences vacation as part of this year's Summer Fun Season campaign!

Each month of Summer Fun Season (May, June, and July), Martin's will give away a trip for four to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Destinations & Experiences offers guests around the globe the world's most innovative, thrilling and popular entertainment experiences. At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can become fully immersed in the glamour and excitement of Hollywood for an authentic movie magic experience. They will encounter highly-themed lands as well as the world-renowned Studio Tour. At Universal Orlando Resort, pop culture's most compelling stories come to life in a multitude of authentically thrilling, exciting and spontaneous adventures found within Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Guests can also find the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation at the destination's Universal Volcano Bay water park.

"Summer is already a fun time with Martin's, but we are so excited to be able to offer our consumers the biggest Summer Fun Season prizes to date!" says Katie Henry, Senior Campaign Manager at Martin's. "We're thrilled our consumers will have the chance to win an amazing vacation to enjoy all that Universal Destinations & Experiences has to offer!"

To learn more about the prizes, enter for the chance to win, and grab delicious summer recipes, visit: https://www.MartinsSummerFun.com.

The Sweepstakes are open to all legal residents of the United States who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules. Full prize details, conditions, and sweepstakes rules are available at: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/ .

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

