Microsoft Teams Up with GoDaddy to Enable Payments Over Virtual Meetings

TEMPE, Ariz., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a shared vision to enable small business success, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, and Microsoft announced a new partnership to help small businesses seamlessly accept payments during live Microsoft Teams meetings with customers. GoDaddy is one of three commerce providers Microsoft selected for this launch, citing GoDaddy Payments' rapid growth as a leading payments provider in the U.S. as a key reason.

The integration of GoDaddy Payments’ commerce capabilities within Microsoft Teams helps entrepreneurs get paid for their services in the moment, as opposed to days or weeks later. (PRNewswire)

Ideal for real-time, service-based businesses—for example, a tutor providing virtual sessions—the integration of GoDaddy Payments' commerce capabilities within Microsoft Teams helps entrepreneurs better transact with customers and get paid for their services in the moment, as opposed to days or weeks later. All small businesses need to do is use Microsoft Teams' new Payments app and sync their GoDaddy Payments account to begin collecting and managing payments within the Teams platform. This new feature is enabled for Teams on desktop and mobile devices and removes the hassle of sending customers to a new app or payment website.

"Over 300 million people rely on Teams every month to stay productive and connected," said Brenna Robinson, GM for SMBs, Modern Work at Microsoft. "We wanted to pull in the leaders in commerce to help make it easier for small businesses to get paid for their virtual services—GoDaddy has a very strong reputation with SMBs and gives us an opportunity to extend our great partnership with them. This payments integration is an exciting new growth opportunity for small businesses."

GoDaddy Payments offers industry-low processing fees at 2.3% + 30 cents per online transaction. Switching to GoDaddy Payments saves small businesses an average of 20% on card processing compared to other providers for both e-commerce and in-person, which entrepreneurs can invest back into growing their business. GoDaddy Payments has no long-term contracts or monthly minimums, and businesses get paid quickly and securely, with money deposited as early as the next business day. Along with Microsoft Teams, GoDaddy Payments works seamlessly across major marketplaces, as well as a suite of connected GoDaddy products, including GoDaddy's website and hosting plans, GoDaddy Point of Sale, and more.

"We've been busy building out our commerce platform to enable small businesses to accept payments anywhere, so this expansion to Teams' meetings is a natural extension of that," said President of GoDaddy Commerce Osama Bedier. "We share a passion with Microsoft for empowering small business and are excited about partnering to help entrepreneurs transact in new ways. Microsoft Teams is just the start."

This is just the latest in a lineup of commerce innovations GoDaddy's launched in the last six months, including an integration of Tap to Pay on the GoDaddy Mobile App, new omnicommerce Commerce 360 solution in partnership with Worldpay from FIS, the launch of payable domains and a suite of Managed WooCommerce Stores designed specifically for those looking to scale their e-commerce business.

GoDaddy Payments will be available within Microsoft Teams in the coming weeks. To start accepting payments, entrepreneurs can visit https://www.godaddy.com/payments and enable GoDaddy Payments in minutes.

