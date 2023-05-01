Navy Mutual Announces Results of Board Member Election

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce the election by our Membership of three new board members: Vice Admiral Allen G. Myers, USN (Ret.), Captain Gary A. Rogeness, USN (Ret.), and Captain Robert W. Warren, USCG (Ret.); and the reelection of two current board members: Captain Anthony Cooper, USN (Ret.) and Lieutenant General Robert S. Walsh, USMC (Ret). Further, Vice Admiral John Terence Blake, USN (Ret.) and Rear Admiral Christine S. Hunter, MC, USN (Ret.) were elected to the positions of Board Chair and Board Vice Chair, respectively.

"We are grateful to our Membership for their participation in this year's board election," said Navy Mutual President and CEO, retired Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN. "Our board members know the meaning of service, having served themselves, and bring to Navy Mutual a wide range of expertise that helps us provide the best service possible to our Membership."

Vice Admiral Myers served as Vice President, Navy and Marine Corps, Lockheed Martin Government Affairs from 2014 through 2022 after completing over 35 years of service in the Navy. Captain Rogeness is a Senior Consultant at Ventus Solutions, a veteran-owned company supporting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) development of revolutionary maritime technology. He completed 41 years of service in the Navy. Captain Warren currently serves as Chief of Congressional and Governmental Affairs, coordinating all Coast Guard engagements with Capitol Hill and other governmental agencies.

Captain Cooper has been a member of the Navy Mutual board since 2017; Lieutenant General Walsh since 2020. Rear Admiral Hunter has served with Navy Mutual since 2016, and Vice Admiral Blake since 2019.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

