Schwinn encourages kids to grab childhood by the handlebars with ‘Let’s Play Bikes’ campaign.

Kicking off on the first day of National Bike Month, nationwide initiative promotes active outdoor play and a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship starting this June

TV personality and wellness expert Peter Kraus joins Schwinn in proactive effort to get kids back on bikes

MADISON, Wis., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstructured outdoor playtime among kids is drastically declining. A 2022 study by Child Mind Institute reports that the average American child spent only 4-7 minutes per day playing outside, and more than 7 hours per day in front of a screen – despite nearly endless proven benefits that the outdoors can provide kids' physical and mental health. Today, Schwinn, a brand of Pacific Cycle, Inc., aims to combat this concerning trend by announcing 'Let's Play Bikes,' a new campaign designed to support parents and caregivers in getting kids back outside and off their devices.

Schwinn announces 'Let's Play Bikes' campaign to support parents and caregivers in getting kids back outside.

In line with National Bike Month, Schwinn will work alongside industry leaders, retailers, tastemakers such as TV personality Peter Kraus, and local organizations like Free Bikes 4 Kidz, to encourage, outdoor, active play. They'll arm parents with the tools they need to help get their kids outdoors and on bikes, including an ongoing stream of educational content, such as their "Learn to Ride Guides," a "Guide to Kids' Bike Sizes," and more. The campaign will also incentivize kids to keep riding, with a social media contest that provides families with the opportunity to win a hefty $10,000 scholarship to put towards their kids' futures.

"As an active member of the fitness and wellness community, and as an uncle to two young kids, I have seen first-hand the importance of an active lifestyle and how it impacts confidence and self-esteem," said Peter Kraus, Schwinn Brand Ambassador. "Working alongside the iconic Schwinn brand, I look forward to helping parents and families get the support and inspiration they need to stop their kids from scrolling, and to get them back outdoors and rolling!"

Beginning on June 1, Schwinn will put words into action, and help get parents and kids on the path to a bright future, by launching the #SchwinnSmartStart Scholarship contest. Throughout the month, consumers can enter to win a $10,000 scholarship by posting a photo of their kids riding any bike on Instagram by tagging @SchwinnBikes, #SchwinnSmartStart and #sweepstakes in the photo or video caption.

"Simply hop on a bike – any bike! – snap a picture, and tag @SchwinnBikes for a chance to win," said Lee Emmons, Schwinn Product Director. "We just want to see kids outside and riding!"

And for those ready for a new bike, families can turn to SchwinnBikes.com to find an unmatched selection of SmartStart children's bikes: a collection of kids' bikes with innovative features and geometries designed to fit a child's proportions, which helps kids learn to ride quickly, more comfortably, and more confidently, which ultimately translates to kids wanting to spend more time riding. To help "outsmart physics" the innovative collection features:

Kid-Sized Geometry – SmartStart bikes feature frames that are engineered for kids' proportions for a more accurate fit and easier handling.

Launch Factor – Closer together pedals offer greater stability while the seat tube position ensures proper leg extension, designed for easier take-off and speed control.

Calculated Comfort – Smaller saddles, grips, and lightweight frames provide comfort for a more confident ride.

"Often times, adult bikes are simply made smaller for kids, but our SmartStart Technology ensures the bike is designed to fit a child's geometry," expanded Emmons. "The SmartStart bikes are an incredible feat of kid-sized engineering, but what it really boils down to, is that they're simply easier to launch and more comfortable for the child to ride."

For additional information on Let's Play Bikes or Schwinn's SmartStart Technology, visit SchwinnBikes.com. For further details on the upcoming #SchwinnSmartStart Scholarship contest, check out Schwinnbikes.com/pages/SmartStartScholarship or follow along on Instagram @SchwinnBikes.

About Schwinn

Schwinn is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Pon.Bike, encompassing several powerhouse brands which also includes Mongoose. Founded in 1895, Schwinn is an American icon, building some of the best-known and best-loved bicycles of all time. www.schwinnbikes.com.

