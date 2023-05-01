SOUTHWEST AIRLINES METEOROLOGISTS APPROVE NEW COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today its TWU 550-represented Meteorologists voted to ratify a new, five-year agreement. It is the sixth collective bargaining agreement that Southwest® and its union partners have ratified since October 2022.

"Our Meteorologists support our daily operation with professionalism and expertise, and we are pleased they voted in favor of their new contract," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "Both parties worked together to reach this agreement that provides compensation increases and quality-of-life improvements for our Meteorologists while supporting Southwest's operation."

This agreement covers Southwest's 12 Meteorologists and becomes amendable on May 1, 2028.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

