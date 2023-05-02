ADULTING ANTIDOTE! BEN & JERRY'S NEWEST FLAVOR IS GUARANTEED TO BRING YOU BACK TO YOUR LUNCH BOX DAYS

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're tired of #adulting, Ben & Jerry's newest pint flavor is a sure thing to bring you back to simpler times spent sipping from the hose, mowing lawns for money and summer skies full of stars. Say hello to Ice Cream Sammie, inspired by the classic ice cream sandwich of your youth, and, there's a "no sticky fingers guarantee" at no extra charge!

Ben & Jerry's newest Limited Batch flavor, just in time for summer, is Ice Cream Sammie - inspired by the classic ice cream sandwich. Photo Credit: Cirilli Photo (PRNewswire)

The flavor focuses on the simple vanilla and chocolate combination of the classic ice cream sandwich. It features Ben & Jerry's rich and creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate cookie swirls.

Just in time for your Memorial Day parties and cookouts, the flavor is certain to be a favorite for ice cream fans young and old.

As a Limited Batch flavor, just like the full-time flavor offerings, Ice Cream Sammie uses Fairtrade ingredients, non-GMO sourced add ins, and fresh milk and cream that is Caring Dairy certified. Unlike the full-time flavors, Ice Cream Sammie will be featured in the summer only. Just like those perfect beach days, when they're gone, they're gone!

To find Ice Cream Sammie or learn more about Ben & Jerry's flavors, mission or values, click here .

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.35MM in 2022 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

