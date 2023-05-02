Celebrate Mother's Day with Natural Grocers®

Customers are invited to pamper moms with discounts, freebies, recipes and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., treasures all things related to spring. From tulips poking their heads through the soil to reach for those extra hours of sunshine, to fresh seasonal menu ideas, the company welcomes the hopeful, nurturing atmosphere of spring — and this includes recognizing and celebrating Mother's Day. This May, Natural Grocers will be thanking all the moms and the wonderful people out there who fill this role with Mother's Day deals, gifts, recipes and more.

IN HONOR OF MOM

Moms have a special place at Natural Grocers. The company was co-founded by Margaret Isely – an enthusiastic, encouraging mother, who embodied genuine care for her family, community and employees (lovingly referred to as "Crew").

Margaret's quest for health began in 1955. Shortly after the birth of Margaret and Philip Isely's second child, she became ill. When conventional medicine did not provide adequate relief, Margaret turned to the Nutrition Education mavericks of the time. With the implementation of eating nutrient-dense, natural foods and taking dietary supplements, she saw a remarkable improvement in her health. This became the foundation for a dream: that everyone should be able to afford to support their nutritional health and live in a healthy, regenerating environment.

Margaret's vision lives on as Natural Grocers seeks to empower healthier communities through nutrition education, access to organic and natural products and world-class customer service in what has grown to 166 stores in 21 states.

MOTHER'S DAY DEALS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers invites customers to celebrate and pamper moms, while maximizing their dollars, this May.

April 28 – May 20: Shoppers can save on groceries, gifts and more.[i]

Win a $500 Natural Grocers Gift Card! Count all the chocolate bars in the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® Magazine (Vol. 70) for a chance to win. [ii]

Enjoy discounts up to 40% off on grocery favorites like select Siete ® products, Horizon ® , Organic Sliced American Cheese (8 oz., $2.49 ), and Santa Cruz ® Organic Limeade or Lemonades (32 oz., 2/ $5 ).

30% off select books, including The Mama Natural Week-By-Week Guide to Pregnancy & Childbirth, by Martie Whittekin .

May 12 – 14: Save even more with special Mother's Day weekend sales.[iii] With savings up to 38% off, customers can treat mom without burdening their budgets.

Natural Grocers ® Brand Epsom Salts are the perfect relaxation-focused gift for moms—naturally and delightfully aromatic with essential oils, cruelty free and meet all standards of purity set by the United States . Pharmacopeia, making them the highest quality grade (64 oz.): $5.99 .

Eco Food Boards ® Cutting Boards: 15% off.

Health-Ade ® Organic Kombuchas (16 oz.): $2.59 each.

Mineral Fusion® Nail Polish: 2/ $11 .

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Mother's Day promotions on groceries and gifts throughout the store, including:

May 12 – 14: {N}power members will receive a FREE 3-ounce Theo ® Chocolate Bar. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. [iv]

May 12 – 14: BOGO Bath Bombs - {N}power members can buy one Natural Grocers ® Brand Bath Bomb and get one FREE! [v]

Through May 31 : {N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for an affordable brunch with a Natural Grocers good4u ® Meal Deal. Feed a family of four for under $14 with their Classic French Toast Meal Deal. Vegetarian and gluten-free options under $18 . [vi]

May 31 . Click here for more {N}power Meal Deals from Natural Grocers through

RECIPES OF THE MONTH

For those looking for delicious, healthy recipes that celebrate the flavors of spring, but skip the fuss, look no further. From breakfast to dessert (including their No-bake Strawberry Lemon Tartlets), the Nutrition Education Department at Natural Grocers has you covered for Mother's Day and beyond.

GIFT OF NUTRITIONAL COACHING + $5 COUPON

For those looking for one more gift idea for mom, (or themselves) Natural Grocers invites its customers to book a FREE, one-hour in-person, nutritional health coaching session and earn a $5 Natural Grocers coupon.[vii]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

