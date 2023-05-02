Trevi Therapeutics Announces Two Presentations on the Phase 2 CANAL Data at the ATS 2023 International Conference

Dr. Toby Maher of the Keck School of Medicine will give oral presentations for both scientific abstracts on oral nalbuphine extended release for chronic cough in IPF

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, today announced data will be presented from two scientific abstracts on the phase 2 CANAL trial in IPF chronic cough at the ATS 2023 International Conference, organized by the American Thoracic Society, being held in Washington, D.C. from May 19-24. The oral presentations will take place on May 22.

Presentation: Session B17: Emerging Data on Disease and Symptom Based Therapeutics for Patients with IPF

Abstract: Efficacy of Oral Nalbuphine Extended Release in Patients with Idiopathic-Pulmonary-Fibrosis-Related Chronic Cough: A Phase 2 Study

Presentation: May 22, 10:00 a.m. – 10:12 a.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Toby Maher, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California

Abstract: The Effect of Oral Nalbuphine Extended Release on Patient-reported Outcome Measures in Patients with Idiopathic-Pulmonary-Fibrosis-Related Chronic Cough

Presentation: May 22, 10:12 a.m. – 10:24 a.m. ET

Registration details: https://conference.thoracic.org/

About Chronic Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

IPF is a serious, end-of-life disease. Chronic cough is one of the most common symptoms of IPF and has a significant impact on quality of life in these patients. There are estimated to be 140,000 IPF patients in the US and more than 1 million patients ex-US, where up to 85% of these patients experience chronic cough. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and the cough often isn't affected by antitussive therapy. Patients with chronic cough in IPF can cough up to 1,500 times per day, leading to increased feelings of fear and stress as it causes shortness of breath. Coughing spells or episodes lead to significant fatigue, an urge to breathe, low levels of oxygen in blood, and some patients also experience loss of bladder control. The social impact of chronic cough in IPF is increased because of limited exercise ability, reduced walking distance, and the need to use additional oxygen. Chronic cough in IPF may be an early clinical marker of disease activity that could potentially help to identify patients at high risk of progression and predict time to death or lung transplant. In addition, chronic cough in IPF may also contribute to enhanced activation of profibrotic mechanisms and disease worsening.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Haduvio, an investigational therapy in an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and other chronic cough indications. Haduvio is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally and peripherally. The ĸ and µ receptors are known critical mediators of cough. Parenteral nalbuphine has been approved and marketed for over 20 years for the treatment of acute pain indications and is not scheduled by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

