Uh-Oh Labs Announces Rebrand to Scout, Reflecting Expanded Mission and Commitment to Health Testing Innovations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uh-Oh Labs, a leading provider of health testing solutions, is proud to announce its rebrand to Scout, effective May 2nd, 2023. The new name, Scout, reflects the company's expanded mission and focus on providing accurate health data and fast results to keep individuals and their families safe.

"Our new name represents our dedication to being a trusted partner for COVID testing and beyond" – Cameron Ball , PhD, CEO of Scout

"At Scout, we are committed to developing best-in-class diagnostics, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an opportunity to do more. Our new name represents our dedication to being a trusted partner for COVID testing and beyond, with plans to unveil new innovations in testing for other respiratory diseases and sexually transmitted infections later this year," said Cameron Ball , CEO and co-founder of Scout.

The Scout logo features a mark reminiscent of our Scout Hub, the main instrument that reads, analyzes, and conducts health tests. It also symbolizes protection and accuracy through representations of a shield and a target, showcasing our commitment to providing reliable and precise testing solutions.

Scout has one product on the market already, the UOL COVID-19 Test, which is available to qualified customers who operate minimally under a CLIA-waiver. However, Scout's focus includes the at-home and over-the-counter market, with products in development both for the point of care and over-the-counter (OTC) settings. The Scout at-home platform, currently under development, will enable affordable, quick, and accurate molecular testing options for everyone once authorized. Scout is currently accepting pre-registrations for COVID Scout, the upcoming OTC COVID product, on Scout's new website, www.scouthealth.com .

Although Uh-Oh Labs has rebranded to Scout, Uh-Oh Labs's point of care products will still be available on www.uhohlabs.com for qualified healthcare organizations and corporations to purchase. Scout remains committed to serving our valued partners in the healthcare industry while expanding access to our innovative testing solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce Scout as our new brand name, which embodies our vision of being a reliable and innovative partner for health testing," said Alex Jiao, President of Scout. "With our pending OTC COVID-19 Test – COVID Scout – and upcoming plans for other health tests and integrated services, we are excited to continue our commitment to accuracy, affordability, and accessibility for individuals and families."

Visit www.scouthealth.com to learn more about Scout's new direction, pre-register for COVID Scout, and stay updated on Scout's latest developments.

About Scout

Scout (formerly Uh-Oh Labs) is a leading provider of health technology and testing solutions, committed to delivering accurate and fast results to keep individuals and families safe. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Scout develops best-in-class diagnostics, including the EUA authorized UOL COVID-19 Test, and the upcoming over-the-counter test, COVID Scout. Scout's mission is to provide affordable, reliable, and convenient health testing options for COVID and beyond. For more information, visit www.scouthealth.com .

