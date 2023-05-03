ADP® Celebrates Technology Innovation and Strategic Partners at 5th Annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

Partners recognized for outstanding contributions and performance as ADP Marketplace expands globally with new innovative tools

ROSELAND, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced winners of several awards at the fifth annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit, held May 1-3 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event shared best practices, visions, client and sales insights, technology roadmaps and more to help advance the ADP Marketplace partner ecosystem.

This year's Summit marks a strong year for ADP Marketplace with a focus on global growth, with partner integrations available for clients throughout the U.S., Canada, France, Netherlands and the U.K. ADP Marketplace continues to evolve to better serve ADP clients with more partners expanding their integrations to support multiple ADP systems of record, e-commerce buying capabilities, personalized recommendations, and enhanced search through AI and machine learning. With the ability for more ADP clients to discover and buy solutions directly from their ADP HCM platform, ADP is improving the way clients can access and implement new solutions with ease and agility.

"We are committed to empowering businesses and people with solutions they need — and ones they've never imagined. That is our responsibility. To protect what is good and transform what can be better," said Maria Black, President and CEO, ADP.

This year, ADP Marketplace recognized strong partner performance across multiple award categories. ADP Marketplace Partner Award winners include:

Partner of the Year: Presented to ZayZoon for significant client contributions and increase in sales and volume.

Top Closer: Presented to report it for best lead conversion rate, including both sales and free trial conversions.

Rising Star: Presented to Payroll Integrations for their contributions, commitment, and accomplishments within the past year.

Best E-Commerce Solution: Presented to OrgChart for the most e-commerce sales, including free trials converted to purchases.

Sales Choice: Presented to G-P and selected by the ADP sales team as the solution that resonates most with ADP clients and prospects.

Best Vertical Solution: Presented to QuickBooks Time for their vertically focused offering that helps drive relevant leads and successfully closes leads within that vertical.

Best Marketing and PR: Presented to Employ Inc. for their exceptional marketing assets, such as case studies, articles, blogs, and other efforts.

Best Service and Support: Presented to HR Cloud for their service and support to ADP clients.

Top International Partner: Presented to Flexspring for their integration, number of integrated clients, and potential for international expansion.

Along with the Partner Awards, ADP recognized the event sponsors who helped ensure a successful Summit, including Gratuity Solutions and G-P.

ADP Marketplace enables businesses of all sizes to build a more flexible HR ecosystem based on solutions that best fit their needs. As the largest digital one-stop shop for people management solutions with over 10,000 transactions and 3.75 billion API calls per year, clients can choose from over 800 solutions globally from more than 275 unique partners that seamlessly integrate with ADP.

"We deliver tremendous value to our clients through ADP innovations and our partners' best-of-breed solutions," said Anthony Maggio, VP and General Manager, ADP Marketplace. "This is what makes our digital storefront unique. When our clients can choose best-fit solutions that work cohesively together, we are helping them solve their biggest HR pain points."

ADP Marketplace is a digital HR storefront that allows clients to customize their HCM ecosystem while easily connecting and sharing data with their ADP platform. With the freedom to select the software solutions that enhance their HR tech stack, clients get easy access to ADP and third-party apps that work together to provide a simple, modern HR experience.

To learn more about ADP Marketplace, visit apps.adp.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADP, Inc.