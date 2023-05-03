Affinia Therapeutics to Present New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia Therapeutics, an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform for rationally designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and gene therapies for rare and prevalent devastating diseases, today announced that new preclinical data will be presented in an oral and poster sessions at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, being held May 16-20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Presentation details are as follows:
Oral presentation
Title: Structure-Activity Relationships Guided Engineering of AAV Capsid with Optimized Skeletal Muscle, Cardiac Muscle, and CNS Tropism
Presenter: Charles Albright, Ph.D.
Session: AAV Engineering for CNS Targeting
Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 1:30-1:45pm PT
Location: West Hall B
Abstract Number: 102
Poster presentations
Title: Limitations of Marmosets as an Animal Model for AAV Mediated Liver Gene Transfer
Presenter: Bryan Mastis
Session: Wednesday Poster Session
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:00-2:00pm PT
Board Number: 362
Title: Improvement of Yield and Critical Quality Attributes Through Process Development of a Novel Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Capsid (Anc80L65)
Presenter: Thomas M. Edwards
Session: Thursday Poster Session
Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:00-2:00pm PT
Board Number: 990
Abstracts can be accessed via the conference website at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/abstracts.
About Affinia Therapeutics
Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics' proprietary Affinia Rationally designed Therapeutics (ART) platform consists of three pillars intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies through the development of next-generation capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.
