SD Investments Announces Acquisition of Great St. James and Little St. James Islands in the United States Virgin Islands

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SD Investments LLC, an investment firm led by renowned entrepreneur and investor Stephen Deckoff, today announced the acquisition of Great St. James and Little St. James islands (the "islands") in the United States Virgin Islands.

Mr. Deckoff plans to develop a state-of-the-art, five-star, world-class luxury 25-room resort that will help bolster tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development in the region, while respecting and preserving the important environment of the islands.

As the Founder and Managing Principal of Black Diamond Capital Management, Mr. Deckoff has built a successful career crafting and executing plans to turn distressed situations into successful enterprises, across numerous companies and industries. As a resident of the U.S. Virgin Islands since 2011, he has supported the area's economic development, particularly after back-to-back hurricanes in 2017 shuttered several of the territories' resorts and businesses.

"I've been proud to call the U.S. Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination befitting its natural grace and beauty," Mr. Deckoff said. "There is simply no place in the world as special as the U.S. Virgin Islands and I am humbled by the opportunity to share its splendor with visitors in a manner that will provide economic benefits to the region while respecting its culture, history and natural beauty. I very much look forward to working with the U.S. Virgin Islands to make this dream a reality."

Mr. Deckoff is in the process of retaining architects and engineers to develop the resort on the islands, which is anticipated to open in 2025.

The islands were formerly owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein. A significant portion of the sale proceeds are being paid to the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands under a previously announced settlement agreement between the government and Mr. Epstein's estate.

About SD Investments

SD Investments LLC. is an investment firm founded by Stephen Deckoff, Founder and Managing Principal of Black Diamond Capital Management.

