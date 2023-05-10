WEMIX3.0 welcomes a Japanese gaming company gumi as a Node Council Partner 'WONDER 17'

Founded in 2007, the renowned Japanese mobile gaming company is now developing blockchain-based games and services

The company has a strong global presence and exceptional networks, and collaborates with major intellectual property (IP) holders in Japan

A validator of many projects, gumi will contribute its expertise to the WEMIX3.0 security enhancement

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global blockchain game company Wemade today announced that Japanese gaming company, gumi, has joined the 40 WONDERS, WEMIX3.0 Mainnet's NCP, as WONDER 17.

Now, gumi is expanding its business by developing new content for "unique" technologies such as blockchain and XR and investing in leading global companies with growth potential. As pioneers in creating entertainment using new technologies, gumi aims to continue delivering surprises and excitement to the world, while also creating a new business ecosystem through decentralization and capitalization of digital data.

Moreover, gumi operates various nodes as an integral part of the business with the world's top blockchains. By leveraging the expertise and know-how gained from experience, gumi plans to contribute to the enhancement of WEMIX3.0's security and stability.

Leading blockchain companies all over the world are joining WEMIX3.0's NCP. More information on 40 WONDERS can be found on the official website at https://40wonders.wemix.com .

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, and developer & owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users, Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the global games industry pivots to blockchain technology. Wemade is building through subsidiary WEMIX, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services, which includes the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform that can transform games of every genre into blockchain games.

