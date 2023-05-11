Fire Up the Fun with the New Dungeons & Dragons Release at Build-A-Bear

Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago

Iconic fantasy game collectible is available exclusively online while supplies last!

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) has released its first collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons, the popular fantasy role-playing game. This epic release features a Red Dragon plush and fandom tee shirt found exclusively online in "The Bear Cave", the company's adult collectible section of the Build-A-Bear website. Dungeons & Dragons ("D&D") is owned by Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro that specializes in tabletop and role playing games. With the popularity of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie in theaters this Spring, this collectible is sure to be a fan favorite.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has released its first collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons, the popular...
Build-A-Bear Workshop has released its first collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons, the popular fantasy role-playing game, available on the company's adult collectible section of the website called (PRNewswire)

FIRE UP THE FUN WITH RED DRAGON
Fans of D&D can soar to new heights with Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon Plush, a high-flying furry friend that's a perfect collectible for your next campaign. Inspired by the rich world and characters of the iconic fantasy role-playing game, the Red Dragon features red scaly fur, plush wings, a mischievous toothy grin, and the Dungeons & Dragons emblem emblazoned on the left paw pad, making it the perfect action-packed addition to your fantasy and adventure collection.

Build-A-Bear is also releasing an online exclusive Dungeons & Dragons Fan Tee-Shirt for your furry friend. The black shirt featuring a red D&D logo fits standard Build-A-Bear plush as well as making an epic accessory for the plush Red Dragon. Guests and fans can also purchase the Happy Hugs Teddy Dungeons & Dragons Gift Set to surprise and delight fans of the magical and imaginative game.

Build-A-Bear has grown to become multi-generational appealing to diverse consumer demographics including teens and adults now representing nearly 40% of its consumer base. With the growing popularity of brand enthusiasts and collectors, the company has increased product introductions to surprise and delight this audience, and launched the age-gated, adult-focused section on the website called "The Bear Cave". The two new Dungeons & Dragons items by Build-A-Bear are only available while supplies last.

About Build-A-Bear®
Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more...
Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-up-the-fun-with-the-new-dungeons--dragons-release-at-build-a-bear-301822465.html

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.