Anycubic Launches the Photon Mono M5s: The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin Printer

SHENZHEN,China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printing technology company, is proud to launch the Photon Mono M5s, their first consumer-grade 12K resin printer offering a leveling-free solution and a fast printing scheme. This revolutionary 3D printer provides unprecedented detail and convenience for makers, enhancing the overall printing experience.

Photon Mono M5s: The First Consumer Grade Leveling-free 12k Resin Printer-0515 (PRNewswire)

10.1-inch 12K Monochrome LCD Screen for Exquisite Detail

The Photon Mono M5s comes equipped with a 10.1-inch monochrome LCD screen featuring a stunning 11520x5120 resolution, making it the first consumer-grade 12K 3D printer in the industry. This ultra-high-resolution screen allows users to print models with microscopic precision down to 19μm. With a contrast ratio of 480:1, the Photon Mono M5s breathes life into printed models, capturing even the tiniest details.

Innovative Leveling-free Solution for Hassle-Free Printing

As the first consumer-grade resin printer of its kind, the Photon Mono M5s employs mechanical sensors to automatically detect and adjust the fit between the print platform and the floating leveling module. This eliminates the need for manual leveling, which can lead to printing failures if not done correctly. This leveling-free solution not only simplifies the printing process for makers but also increases the printing success rate.

James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic, said: "Leveling is a common and sometimes tricky step for beginners when using a resin printer. To make the printing experience even more user-friendly and hassle-free, we have integrated the leveling-free solution into our consumer-grade resin printer."

Triple the Speed with Enhanced Printing Scheme

Anycubic has developed a printing scheme that triples printing efficiency, achieving an average printing speed of 105mm/h. The Photon Mono M5s's increased print speed is made possible by incorporating the high-speed resin and a customized 3rd Gen release film, alongside Anycubic's upgraded Photon Workshop 3.1 software. This combination reduces printing time by up to 74%.

The 3rd Gen release film, with its reduced release force, ensures a high printing success rate while minimizing release height and increasing lifting speed. Anycubic's specially developed high-speed resin features low viscosity, which contributes to decreased exposure and curing time. The Photon Mono M5s's optimized motion control ensures smoother lifting and lowering motions, further enhancing print speed.

Intelligent Monitoring System for Reliable Printing

The Photon Mono M5s is equipped with a new intelligent monitoring system designed to ensure a high printing success rate. The system features three practical modules: hardware examination, resin detection, and printing detection. Before printing, the Photon Mono M5s checks that the screen, mechanical detection module, and motor are properly connected and functioning. Additionally, the printer verifies there is enough resin in the vat for the selected model to avoid interruptions due to resin depletion. Throughout the printing process, the Photon Mono M5s monitors progress in real-time, notifying users of any incidents through the Anycubic App.

Pricing and Availability

The Photon Mono M5s 3D printer will be available starting at 10:00 AM EDT on May 22, 2023. Early bird pricing for the US begins at $399, and €399 for Europe. The early bird offer lasts for only three days, so make sure to visit the official Anycubic Store to subscribe and receive the latest notifications when the product becomes available for purchase. Early bird customers also have the chance to win free STLs as gifts.

About Anycubic

Since its establishment in 2015, Anycubic has been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to ensure that 3D printing is accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life. We are happy to see people unleash their imagination and creativity into reality. Anycubic has made its presence in over 200 countries and regions since 2015. The company has released more than 20 widely favored products, with 3 million units sold over the past 7 years. With the commitment to "For Freedom to Make," Anycubic will continue to bring the best products and technologies to all makers.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anycubic