HEART RHYTHM 2023: 44th ANNUAL MEETING CONVENES HEART RHYTHM PROFESSIONALS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

The longest-running and leading event for electrophysiologists heads to New Orleans to share agenda-setting science and innovation

NEW ORLEANS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, the 44th annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) meeting, Heart Rhythm 2023 , will kick off, bringing together more than 7,700 clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators from in the field of cardiac pacing and electrophysiology. With a focus on science and innovation, this year's meeting includes a 24% increase in regular scientific abstract submissions since 2022 and a greater number of late-breaking abstract submissions than in each of the last six years for its Late-Breaking Clinical Trial and Science sessions.

Heart Rhythm 2023 will offer more than 200 sessions led by over 1,500 expert faculty and abstract presenters from around the world. Attendees unable to travel to New Orleans may choose the Online-Only Experience to access livestreaming and on-demand sessions remotely.

"The Heart Rhythm Society is thrilled to bring together the world of EP in New Orleans, and online, on the scale we once did pre-pandemic," said HRS President Andrew D. Krahn, MD, FHRS. "With a notable increase in both abstract submissions and attendee registrations for this year's meeting, we look forward to joining our fellow heart rhythm professionals from around the world to discuss the latest science, cutting-edge technologies, and life-saving therapies that will continue to advance our clinical experience and help improve patient outcomes."

Heart Rhythm 2023 highlights include:

Abstract Pavilion : Back by popular demand, this year's meeting will see the return of paper posters, maximizing opportunities for presenters and attendees to engage and interact in the traditional format. In-person attendees may peruse paper posters in the Abstract Pavilion and are also encouraged to attend available Moderated Poster sessions. In-person and online attendees will also enjoy access to the 1,200+ scientific abstracts in the digital Abstract Catalog.

Exhibit Hall : Attendees will be invited to explore and engage with more than 120 industry leaders who are showcasing the latest innovations in arrhythmia patient care.

Special Sessions and Exclusive Events : HRS will host several special sessions and exclusive events, including the Women in EP Luncheon, Latin America Summit 2023, exclusive hands-on training sessions for APs and fellows, and roundtable discussions to foster new mentorship relationships between experienced EPs and early-career attendees.

Heart Rhythm Bowl: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an engaging trivia competition open to both in-person and online attendees to test their EP knowledge.

Follow #HRS2023 on Twitter for real-time updates and emerging news from the meeting.

Scientists, clinicians, and HRS leadership will be available for interviews to further discuss specific sessions and innovations in heart rhythm care. Qualified media are invited to register for exclusive press access. Click here for more information.

