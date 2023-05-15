Music Video "ARGENT GLASS ft. CHAR" Produced by C-chord Ltd. and Directed by Katsuyuki NAKANISHI Wins Best Music Video at HRIFF 2023, Selected for Silver Screenings at BMVA 2023

Music Video "ARGENT GLASS ft. CHAR" Produced by C-chord Ltd. and Directed by Katsuyuki NAKANISHI Wins Best Music Video at HRIFF 2023, Selected for Silver Screenings at BMVA 2023

TOKYO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The music video "ARGENT GLASS ft. CHAR" produced by C-chord Ltd. and directed by Katsuyuki NAKANISHI won the Best Music Video award in the competition section at the 23rd Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival (HRIFF 2023) and was among music videos chosen in the Silver Screening Selection of the 11th Berlin Music Video Awards (BMVA 2023) organized by Aviel Silook.

Photos: "ARGENT GLASS ft. CHAR"

(C) KATSUYUKI NAKANISHI / C-chord Ltd.

BMVA, Europe's largest networking event for the video and music industry, has been held since 2013. The selection process is based on the quality, originality, and diversity of each work, regardless of language, genre, or recognition. The contest is highly recognized internationally as a competition in the music video industry. This year's nominees in each category again include a wide range of works from well-known international artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and Oliver Tree. The Silver Screening Selection is a project to select the best films from all entries regardless of category, and the selected films will be screened in June at an awards ceremony to be held at Gretchen-club, one of Berlin's main event venues.

Katsuyuki NAKANISHI is the first Japanese filmmaker to win the Best Music Video Award in the Music Video Competition at HRIFF 2023 for his film, and this BMVA 2023 selection is also a rare accomplishment.

HRIFF is an independent film festival held annually since 2001 in Los Angeles, the center of the U.S. film industry, and is dedicated to discovering the works of up-and-coming filmmakers and actors. California's most iconic movie theaters, L.A. LIVE / Staples Center, host premieres, parties, and celebrity events dedicated to its mission of honoring the best new filmmakers and discovering important films from around the world. Receiving the Best Music Video award is often a big step up for independent filmmakers, and this award

is of great significance to NAKANISHI.

About "ARGENT GLASS ft. CHAR" (2022)

*Music Video was released in April 2023.

To watch "ARGENT GLASS ft. CHAR," visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CByhkPgiAbg

Katsuyuki NAKANISHI's comment

About C-chord Ltd.

