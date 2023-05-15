Stericycle Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer Janet Zelenka Wins 2023 Bronze Stevie® Award for Technology Executive of the Year

Annual award recognizes positive contributions among technology professionals

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, today announced that Janet H. Zelenka, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief information officer, has won the 2023 Bronze Stevie® Award for Technology Executive of the Year. This award recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the workforce and demonstrated excellence in the field of technology, software, web development and more.

Ms. Zelenka joined Stericycle as CFO in 2019, bringing a strong breadth of expertise across corporate finance, accounting, information technology and operations. She assumed the additional duties and responsibilities of CIO in 2020 to further support effective IT-related internal controls and the implementation of a North American enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, as well as enhance efficiency of the company's financial systems. Throughout her tenure at Stericycle, Ms. Zelenka has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has relentlessly pursued projects and innovative solutions to advance Stericycle's key business priorities, while also addressing today's many business and technological challenges.

"Ms. Zelenka is highly deserving of this honor," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Her drive to use innovative thinking and technological solutions to improve the customer experience and transform the business inspires our team every day. We are thrilled that her efforts to holistically connect information technology with the broader business have been recognized by this prestigious award."

As the world's premier business award, the Stevie® Awards honors and generates public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry were evaluated in this year's competition by more than 170 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

"I am honored to receive this award and to be recognized amongst this talented group of information technology professionals," Ms. Zelenka said. "As IT leaders, we are uniquely positioned to develop a data and analytics infrastructure that drives business insights and decisions and, ultimately, financial results."

Ms. Zelenka currently serves as the audit committee chair on the board of directors for U.S. Venture and Ideal Industries, Inc. She also serves on Harper College's C-Suite Advisory Council and is a member of The Chicago Network and the Chicago Chapter of the American Statistical Association. Ms. Zelenka recently received the 2022 CIO+ award from The Executives' Club of Chicago, The Society of Information Management (SIM) Chicago and The Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) Chicago and was recognized as the 2022 Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® award winner in the enterprise category.

