Abuelo's Partners With Flybuy Pickup To Accelerate Curbside Service

Integrated Software Streamlines To-Go Pickup for Guests Who Order Using the Abuelo's App or Abuelos.com, Reducing Wait Time and Maintaining Food Freshness

LUBBOCK, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, today announced the company has partnered with Flybuy Pickup, an advanced platform that uses proprietary machine learning and location AI to make to-go order pickup operations more efficient and improve the guest experience. The integrated software makes ordering to go from Abuelo's quick and easy and enables efficient order delivery curbside when guests arrive.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant (PRNewswire)

"We want to make the to-go experience personal and hassle-free for our guests who order food from Abuelo's," said Robert Lin, president of Abuelo's. "We're also committed to guest privacy, so the Flybuy Pickup partnership is a perfect fit since the location feature is used only with guest permission during the pickup process. The software is fully integrated with the Abuelo's app and site to ensure we can deliver food curbside when it is freshest and at the correct serving temperature."

Guests can place their order using the Abuelo's app or online at Abuelo's.com. They'll receive a text with a link to tap when they are on their way to pick up the order. With guest permission, the software tracks their location while en route so the Abuelo's team can prioritize the order for the guests arrival time. When the guest arrives, they can park at a designated curbside pickup spot, tap the "I am here" link, and an Abuelo's team member will bring the order to the vehicle. Location tracking ends at pickup.

With the Flybuy Pickup integration, Abuelo's optimizes the curbside pickup process to ensure guests have the fastest, best, most personalized experience possible. It allows local Abuelo's teams to anticipate each guests arrival so wait times are shorter and to-go orders are served at the correct temperature.

"Our partnership with Flybuy Pickup makes getting a to-go meal from Abuelo's almost completely effortless after the guest places an order," Lin noted. "All guests have to do is tap their screen a couple of times, first to let us know that they're on the way and again when they arrive, and we'll take care of everything else. It makes getting freshly prepared Mexican food from Abuelo's easier than ever, and that can give busy families more time to spend with each other."

To find the nearest Abuelo's location, please visit www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch Mexican food, combining homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 26 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

Media Contacts

Emma Maurice

908-635-9410

abuelos@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abuelo’s