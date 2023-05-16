Eastern Michigan University Construction Management Alumni Chapter establishes endowed scholarship to honor the late Aishwarya Thatikonda

YPSILANTI, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern Michigan University Construction Management Alumni Chapter has established an endowed scholarship to honor the late Aishwarya Thatikonda, the EMU graduate killed in the Texas mall shooting. Details are included in the message from the Construction Management Alumni Chapter below:

The scholarship will be available to International students looking to complete their undergraduate or master's degree in Construction Management at EMU. The scholarship is not intended to be need-based or dependent on academic standing but rather to honor an EMU alumna who was taken from us too soon.

Many of you may not have known Aishwarya (Aish) personally. She received her Master's Degree in Construction Management from EMU in December 2020. Tragically taken from this world in the Allen, Texas mass shooting May 6, 2023, Aish was just getting ready to celebrate her 27th birthday.

If you would like to donate to Aish's scholarship, the link to the site is https://www.emich.edu/foundation/give/?fund=02805.

We are pleased to announce that an anonymous donor will match all donations 100% up to $25,000.00. This means whatever gift you may choose to make will be doubled with this matching fund.

If you would prefer to mail a check in lieu of electronic giving, your check may be sent to:

Eastern Michigan University Foundation

P.O. Box 972057

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Please include a notation on your check that it is for the "Aishwarya Reddy Thatikonda Construction Management Scholarship" fund.

Through this scholarship, we hope to honor Aish's memory and show the support and solidarity of the entire EMU community.

