MasterClass Announces New Class with Renowned Interior Designer Shea McGee: Design a Space You Love

The cofounder and chief creative officer of Studio McGee unveils her full design process, teaching how to transform the look and feel of any space

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Shea McGee, cofounder and chief creative officer of Studio McGee and host of the Emmy-nominated home improvement show Dream Home Makeover, is joining Sessions by MasterClass, a program offering a structured curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. In the session, McGee will walk through her signature design process to teach members how they can design, furnish and decorate any room in their house to fit their personal aesthetic and spending strategy. McGee's session is available starting today .

Shea McGee for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

"Shea has revolutionized the home renovation world, inspiring millions to create timeless homes they love living in," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her session, she'll break down her approachable design and decoration process, which has never been shared this extensively before, to show members how to create the space of their dreams on any budget."

Throughout the session, members will learn how to breathe new life into their homes and transform any living space into a warm and cozy oasis by applying McGee's nature-inspired design principles. In showcasing the full design process from mood board to floor plan to accents, McGee shares her tips and tricks for transforming the look and feel of any room in a home, whether for a quick home refresh or full renovation. The session is broken down into eight sections, including:

Creating a Mood Board and Design Plan: McGee helps members develop a mood board and color palette to stay organized throughout the process. Members will be able to share their mood board with the community for feedback and ideas.

Making a Floor Plan : McGee helps members turn abstract ideas into clear and concise interior design plans, showing them how to use a design board, make a floor plan and ensure they're purchasing furniture that perfectly fits their space.

Picking and Placing Furniture: McGee walks members through her strategy for placing furniture in a room to achieve a cohesive look that exudes flow and function, no matter the style or budget.

Crafting Your Personalized Lighting Design: McGee teaches members her signature approach to layering lighting utilizing lamps, bulbs, shades and drapes to achieve the perfect balance in any room.

Adding Interior Accents: McGee shows members how to add final, personalized touches, such as artwork, pillows and other accessories to bring their dream space to life with personality, charm and character.

"Design changes lives. We can influence our surroundings, frame of mind, the way we live in our homes and how we spend time with the people we love," McGee said. "After taking my session on MasterClass, members will walk away with one newly designed and decorated room in their home, alongside the knowledge they need to design, furnish and decorate spaces that reflect their personality and style."

McGee is an interior designer, author and host of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover, which she cohosts with her partner and husband, Syd McGee. Together, the dynamic duo founded their interior design firm, Studio McGee, in 2014 with a mission to "Make Life Beautiful." Staying true to that mission, the McGees released their New York Times bestselling book, Make Life Beautiful, in 2020. The McGees reside in Utah with their three daughters.

