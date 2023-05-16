Match Group Teams Up With Aly Raisman To Advance Conversations Around Healthier Dating Behaviors

New Initiative With Non-Profit A Call To Men Invites Men Into The Conversation Around The Diversity Of Experiences All Daters Bring To Relationships

Aly Raisman Shares Her Perspective On The Impact Personal Experiences And Backgrounds

Have In New And Existing Relationships

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced a new partnership with Aly Raisman to advance conversations around boundary setting for yourself and others in an effort to build healthier dating behaviors.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Raisman and Match Group are collaborating with Match Group nonprofit partner A Call To Men , to provide daters with tools and tips focused on prioritizing mental well-being, creating boundaries for dating, and setting realistic expectations in support of developing meaningful relationships.

The Match Group initiative with A Call to Men launched today when Raisman led a Q&A discussion with Tasha Menaker, Match Group Director of Social Advocacy, and A Call To Men's Chief Development Officer Ted Bunch, which focused on stigmas associated with male vulnerability, how experiences and backgrounds impact behaviors in relationships, and how positive self-worth can drive meaningful connections. The conversation and dating tips and tools are available on A Call To Men's website here .

"Dating isn't one size fits all and everyone has different experiences, boundaries and expectations of what it means to be in a healthy relationship," said Raisman. "As I am learning from my own relationships, more communication & vulnerability allows for people to feel heard and seen, which I believe is so important to developing closer connections and supportive relationships. Working with the Match Group team and encouraging these conversations will hopefully help to create spaces where people feel empowered and comfortable discussing their dating needs."

Earlier this year, Match Group hosted Raisman, abuse survivors, and advocates at Me Too International in an honest conversation that explored survivor perspectives related to dating and how a diversity of experiences factor into their relationship needs and goals. The conversation included dialogue around words and phrases that could be unintentionally triggering, how trauma can show up in different ways, both emotionally and physically, and the importance of setting boundaries to help drive more supportive relationships.

"We recognize strong relationships play a vital role in enhancing an individual's well-being and boosting their capabilities for a healthy and fulfilling life," said Tasha Menaker. "Everyone deserves to find and cultivate these relationships, and by helping drive positive behavioral change, we can help people achieve their dating goals and improve opportunities to connect with a partner on a deeper level. Aly's willingness to share her perspective is powerful and allows others to feel more comfortable sharing their personal experiences and relationship needs."

The tools and tips from A Call To Men is free and publicly available via their website here . If you, or anyone you know, is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org.

