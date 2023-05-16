Ring the Bell! Every Day is Taco Tuesday® at Taco John's®!

Popular quick-service restaurant issues comment on Taco Bell lawsuit; in 'unrelated' news, brand announces 2 Tacos for $2 Taco Tuesday® deal

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco John's® has proudly owned the Taco Tuesday® trademark since 1989. In celebration of this non-anniversary, beginning today – conveniently, Taco Tuesday® – Taco John's® is rolling out a special Taco Tuesday® deal – $2 for 2 Tacos (crispy or softshell). Every day, all day, May 16 - May 31, through the Taco John's® Mobile App, for Bigger Bolder Rewards Members.

Because at Taco John's®, Every Day is Taco Tuesday®!

"I'd like to thank our worthy competitors at Taco Bell for reminding everyone that Taco Tuesday® is best celebrated at Taco John's®," said Taco John's® CEO Jim Creel. "We love celebrating Taco Tuesday® with taco lovers everywhere, and we even want to offer a special invitation to fans of Taco Bell to liberate themselves by coming by to see how flavorful and bold tacos can be at Taco John's® all month long."

As for Taco Bell's lawsuit, Creel added, "No más, por favor!"

At Taco John's®, each crispy shell is cooked fresh in-house every day, then filled with its signature 100% American beef, mild sauce, fresh lettuce and cheddar cheese. Five classic ingredients. Always awesome. And when you want all the flavor of a classic taco without the crunch, softshell tacos offer all the same delicious ingredients wrapped lovingly in a soft, warm flour tortilla.

"When it comes right down to it, we're lovers, not fighters, at Taco John's®," continued Creel. "But when a big, bad bully threatens to take away the mark our forefathers originated so many decades ago, well, that just rings hollow to us. If 'living más' means filling the pockets of Taco Bell's army of lawyers, we're not interested."

More fine print, for the litigious people out there (you know who you are): $2 for 2 Regular Crispy or Softshell Tacos available every day of the week – including Taco Tuesday®, Taco Wednesday, Taco Thursday, Taco Friday, Taco Saturday, Taco Sunday and Taco Monday – from May 16-31, 2023. Must purchase through the Taco John's® Mobile App for Bigger, Bolder Rewards Members.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John's menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John's features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John's Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.

About Taco John's®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John's operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John's knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John's prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed on Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" under the "Mexican Food" category and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players." Taco John's is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of "The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

