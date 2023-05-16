Shaklee Expands Its Breakthrough Clean Body Care Line with Introduction of Three Innovative, Anti-Aging Products

Enhancing the existing line, these new products provide a clinically tested anti-aging approach to wellness for the body from the outside, in

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee , a leading wellness company, announced today the extension of its highly popular Shaklee Body collection – a clean, anti-aging body care line that first debuted last fall. Inspired by nature, perfected by science, the new products include Protect Deodorant, Renew Lip Serum, and Reveal Body Exfoliant providing wellness for the whole body from the outside, in.

"Our initial success and consumer response of the original Shaklee Body line was fantastic, so we are excited to offer more body care options infused with nutrients the skin needs to age well. With more consumers committing to self-care and maintaining healthy-looking skin, Shaklee Body focuses on luxury and efficacy using potent and nourishing ingredients," says Chairman & CEO, Shaklee Corporation, Roger Barnett. "As a leader in the wellness space since 1956, we continue to break-through into new categories bringing innovation to personal care and anti-aging industries. Each Body product is highly effective and clean, providing powerful anti-aging benefits supporting our scientific and natural approach to wellness."

In September 2022, Shaklee launched its Body collection with the Revitalize Body Wash, Restore Body Serum, and Nourish Body Lotion. These latest product innovations bring nutrition to body care with nutrient-rich, vitamin-infused products with clean and healthy formulas. Formulated without more than 2,500 ingredients that are potentially harmful to our personal health or the health of the environment, these clinically tested ingredients contain no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, or GMOs and are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-approved.

Adding additional insight on the science-backed approach, Dr. Jamie McManus, Shaklee's Chair of Medical Affairs says, "Each product is carefully crafted using key ingredients that are clinically tested and safe for the skin. Protect Deodorant uses coconut fruit extract and an amino acid derivative to support the skin's microbiome while Renew Lip Serum and Reveal Body Exfoliant include ingredients such as natural exfoliants and plant oils to support anti-aging, moisturization, and a healthy glow." She continues, "With our years of credibility in the health and wellness space, consumers can enjoy these products knowing we've invested the resources ensuring they are the highest quality, and efficacious, just like we have in other product categories for more than 60 years."

The three new unisex products can be added to current personal care routines to create long-lasting results.

Protect Deodorant : A clean, odor-neutralizing, nutrient-rich deodorant that offers a multi-faceted approach to odor protection. Formulated without aluminum and baking soda, this arrowroot and zinc-based deodorant with activated-charcoal neutralizes and absorbs odor and wetness, supports a healthy skin microbiome balance and skin pH, and soothes and protects the delicate underarm area with nourishing vitamins and antioxidants. A clean, odor-neutralizing, nutrient-rich deodorant that offers a multi-faceted approach to odor protection. Formulated without aluminum and baking soda, this arrowroot and zinc-based deodorant with activated-charcoal neutralizes and absorbs odor and wetness, supports a healthy skin microbiome balance and skin pH, and soothes and protects the delicate underarm area with nourishing vitamins and antioxidants.

Renew Lip Serum : An age-defying, hydrating and plumping lip treatment that supports healthy collagen, boosts volume, smooths, and softens lip texture, with a nutrient-rich blend of botanical oils, peptides, and antioxidants. Apply as many times daily as needed, in the morning for softer, fuller, more youthful looking lips, and at night as an overnight lip treatment to restore and replenish. An age-defying, hydrating and plumping lip treatment that supports healthy collagen, boosts volume, smooths, and softens lip texture, with a nutrient-rich blend of botanical oils, peptides, and antioxidants. Apply as many times daily as needed, in the morning for softer, fuller, more youthful looking lips, and at night as an overnight lip treatment to restore and replenish.

Reveal Body Exfoliant: This dual action body treatment gently exfoliates and locks in moisture. Created to polish, smooth and hydrate with natural exfoliants that buff away dullness to reveal more radiant-looking skin, plus nourishing oils that provide a velvety-smooth after-feel. This dual action body treatment gently exfoliates and locks in moisture. Created to polish, smooth and hydrate with natural exfoliants that buff away dullness to reveal more radiant-looking skin, plus nourishing oils that provide a velvety-smooth after-feel.

The new Shaklee Body products are dermatologist approved, now available on shaklee.com and sold through the company's network of ambassadors across North America.

About Shaklee

At Shaklee, we make healthy happen. Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US over 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions so as to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 100 published scientific studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million Members and Ambassadors in North America and Asia. With over 65 years of research, innovative product development and quality testing behind us, we are committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit shaklee.com , follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

