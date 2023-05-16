WHITECAP NPI BREAKS GROUND ON FIRST-EVER MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN CORPUS CHRISTI

Unique development will improve water quality, infrastructure and habitat for marine and terrestrial plants and animals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corpus Christi will soon be home to the first coastal contemporary luxury residential and resort destination on North Padre Island. Diamond Beach Holdings LLC and Ashlar Development LLC broke ground today on Whitecap NPI, Corpus Christi's first-ever master-planned community within its city limits. It is also the first and only coastal contemporary luxury residential and resort destination on North Padre Island.

WHITECAP NPI is a destination resort and residential community unlike anything seen before in Texas. With its stunning location and world-class amenities, WHITECAP NPI is set to become a premier destination for those seeking the ultimate coastal lifestyle. (PRNewswire)

"Today marks a significant milestone for the future of Corpus Christi and North Padre Island," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "Whitecap NPI is a catalyst for economic activity on the Island and mainland and will benefit residents and visitors. This high-quality development will bring new and expanded services, improved water quality and infrastructure and significant revenue to the city."

Located at 14353 Commodores Drive, Whitecap NPI is an $800 million master-planned community owned by Diamond Beach Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of International Bancshares Corporation, designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

"We are excited to celebrate this incredible milestone and the positive impact the development will have on Corpus Christi and the Texas Gulf Coast," said Dennis Nixon, CEO and Chairman of International Bancshares Corporation. "International Bancshares Corporation is committed to investing in this community and this one-of-a-kind project because we believe it is critical to the future of Corpus Christi and Nueces County."

Diamond Beach Holdings LLC, as the property owner, has engaged Ashlar Development, a renowned masterplan development company, to develop and lead this project. The team of highly skilled, nationally based companies with experience in coastal development also includes PLACE Designers Inc. as the residential architects, Turner Ramirez Architects for amenity and commercial architecture, Cadence landscape architects, LJA Engineering LLC as the structural engineers, DeLeo & Fletcher Design for interior design and Strategyst LLC for marketing and sales.

Whitecap NPI is located adjacent to the longest undeveloped stretch of a barrier island in the world and is integral to the Gulf Coast Prairies and Marshes, where the surrounding waters provide an important habitat for marine and terrestrial plants and animals such as sea turtles and migratory birds.

Together, this team of experts is ensuring that every decision, design and construction detail is made with ultimate reverence and respect for the national treasure that is North Padre Island.

"We have been very conscious of creating an interactive community where nature can balance itself alongside development for the long-term benefit of the environment, locals and visitors," said Nixon.

The buildings of Whitecap NPI will be constructed to coexist with the surrounding environment, utilizing new structural designs and technologies to ensure longevity for generations to come.

Upon completion, the Whitecap NPI development will span 240 acres and feature over 600 residential options, including single-family homes, villas, condos and cross-generational housing. The homes, many with canal access for boating and water sports, will be situated in island enclaves, creating unique neighborhoods connected by bridges, boardwalks and pathways to the rest of the community. A public town center and mixed-use area will provide a wide variety of dining, entertainment and retail options.

The development will also include a resort-style hotel, dry stack marina and yacht club, cafés, shops, galleries, markets and the Whitecap Nature Preserve.

"Whitecap sets a new standard for coastal living," said Steve Yetts, president of Ashlar Development. "The focus is on building up, not out, and enhancing the feel of community through both canal- and street-level experiences. Whitecap is destined to become the most influential coastal community on the Texas Coast, if not the country."

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC is a subsidiary of the International Bancshares Corporation, a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas with 167 facilities and 257 ATMs servicing 75 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

About Ashlar Development

Headquartered in Dallas, Ashlar Development LLC is the master developer of numerous, well-established, successful master-planned communities, including The Groves in Northeast Houston, Whitecap-North Padre Island, Nichols Vale in Middle Tennessee and Wildridge in North Dallas. Combined, these four communities comprise nearly 6,000 homes on approximately 3,500 acres. For more information, visit https://ashlardev.com.

About Strategyst LLC

Strategyst LLC — an international luxury residential, second home, and resort marketing and sales organization — has marketed and sold over $11 billion of luxury real estate in North America and the Caribbean, including branded properties with The Ritz-Carlton, Orient Express, Marriott and Starwood. Strategyst's experience and expertise encompasses a broad range of markets, including resort properties, as well as urban, residential, luxury high rise and master-planned communities. For more information, visit https://strategystllc.com.

WHITECAP NPI is a master-planned gulf coast paradise located in Corpus Christi, Texas. This community is designed to cater to the needs of both visitors and residents, offering a coastal blend of relaxation and entertainment. (PRNewswire)

