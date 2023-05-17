The Atlanta Business League Honors John Hope Bryant at 44th Annual CEO Awards Luncheon

Business leader and founder of Operation HOPE receives the 2023 Distinguished Service Award for enduring impact and empowering communities through financial literacy

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Business League (ABL), the nation's first and oldest minority business development and advocacy organization, recognized and honored Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO John Hope Bryant with its 2023 Distinguished Service Award. More than 500 business, civic and community leaders attended the 44th Annual CEO Awards luncheon at Atlanta's historic Hyatt Regency Hotel on May 16th.

Each year, ABL recognizes CEOs, entrepreneurs and trailblazers for their contributions to building stronger communities and creating minority businesses. The "Distinguished Service Award" recognizes an individual who has a longstanding record of making a true impact in Atlanta and across the nation.

In addition to Bryant, this year's honorees included Albert G. Edwards, Founder & CEO, CERM; Dr. Lakeysha Hallman, CEO & Founder, The Village Market; David Tann, Founder & CEO, Tantrum Agency; and Carol B. Tome', Chief Executive Offer, UPS. In conjunction with celebrating 90 years of service, ABL's event theme was "Stepping Up," signifying the work of those who have displayed positive social consciousness and exceptional leadership for all. Veteran TV anchor, Karyn Greer, served as moderator.

Referred to as the "Conscience of Capitalism," John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, thought leader and philanthropist who has committed to improving financial wellness through education and increased access to resources in underserved communities. Operation HOPE, Inc. is now the largest not-for-profit and best-in-class provider of financial literacy, financial inclusion and economic empowerment tools and services for youth and adults in the US.

The ABL is the South's oldest minority business development and advocacy organization. Since its inception in 1933, it has earned the support of a diverse group of industry leaders for creating an environment that affords increased communications and partnership opportunities.

"Atlanta truly influences everything, so being recognized for distinguished service in my home city – by the first organization to advocate for minority businesses in the US – is indeed a special honor," said Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO John Hope Bryant. "Thank you to President Barr-Davenport, Board Chair Ryan Wilson and the selection committee for this honor. I look forward to continuing the ABL's legacy and changing the world through radical HOPE, together."

In addition to his work at the helm of Operation HOPE, Bryant serves as chairman and CEO of Bryant Group Ventures, Bryant Motorsports and The Promise Homes Company, which is the largest for-profit minority-controlled owner of institutional-quality, single-family residential rental homes in the US.

Most recently, Operation HOPE was recognized by Fast Company with the "World Changing Ideas Award" for its 1 Million Black Businesses (1MBB) initiative, which seeks to create one million new Black entrepreneurs by 2030. Additionally, Bryant has been recognized as an influential leader by organizations such as the 100 Black Men of America "Chairman's Award for Economic Empowerment," The Atlanta Business Chronicle's "2022 Power 100", named #2 among 100 inspirational leaders on the "Yahoo Finance Empower Role Model list 2022," Georgia Trend's "100 Most Influential Georgians" in 2022 and 2023, Atlanta Business Chronicle's "The Power 100: Most Influential Atlantans in 2020," "Most Admired CEOs of 2018," American Banker magazine's 2016 "Innovator of the Year," and one of Time magazine's "50 Leaders for the Future" in 1994, to name a few.

Other event attendees and presenters included Dr. Jamal Bryant, Pastor at New Birth Missionary Church, Milton Jones, Jr. Founding member of Peachtree Providence Partners, and Tai Roberson VP of Philanthropy & Community at Wells Fargo. To view event images please click HERE. (courtesy of Operation HOPE, Inc.)

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. In 2023, Operation HOPE was named to Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" Award for pursuing innovation for good. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @OperationHOPE.

