Back To Basics In 2023 with James A. Norkawich

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 had been a breakthrough year for James A. Norkawich with his collaborations, Artist series, Tribute songs, Classical and Classical Crossover material and not to mention his debut Christmas release "A Connecticut Christmas" and subsequent follow up albums and singles for the holiday season, the question everyone wants to know is simply this.

Summertime (PRNewswire)

What's Next?

In 2023, Norkawich has gotten back to basics with a rich flavor of Jazz Standards, fresh new pop material and plans to release a series of albums as well as new and fresh music with other artists that is sure to create a new palate over many genres.

In addition to music being released, Norkawich plans to return to the TV, Radio and Podcast Circuit (On Stage VP Music Podcast – which can be found on YouTube), and other print and recorded medium.

Later this Summer, Norkawich Plans to return to the performance arenas with his mix and blend and brand of music for all ages.

Also Coming this year… A new fresh website for visitors and fans and more of an interactive platform for fans, musicians, and everyone to enjoy.

Please Like, Follow and Subscribe on social media!

Thank you and we will catch you on the flip side.

James A. Norkawich

Website for James A. Norkawich - www.jamesanorkawich.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JNorkawichMusic

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@jamesanorkawich

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jamesanorkawich/

Official Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/JamesANorkawich

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/6qi5IQRl3iahaR75zA6LuD?si=grs8MVfsTGOuPCYsRX3AFg

Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/artists/B09W32VGPQ/james-a-norkawich?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_m3sK4yjMp7L1BsdfwJ5fHS46F

Deezer - https://deezer.page.link/ekDRVg4mFX7vHyHP8

I-Tunes - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/james-a-norkawich/1615404089

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCruW2ckvS-OYoNRqIQsSJGA

Contact: connecticutartistsllc@proton.me

You Amaze Me (PRNewswire)

My Funny Valentine (PRNewswire)

Night and Day (PRNewswire)

My Foolish Heart (PRNewswire)

Elaine's Song (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connecticut Artists LLC