Bloomreach Earns the TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Award for Marketing Automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Bloomreach Engagement with the 2023 Top Rated Marketing Automation Award. This annual award celebrates companies that have provided excellent customer satisfaction and helped buyers make confident technology decisions. Top Rated Awards are based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment, and were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius team.

"Bloomreach is honored to receive the TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Marketing Automation award. We deeply appreciate our customers and this award serves as a great example for what our customers have been able to achieve using our Engagement tool," said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. "It's our aim to make real-time personalized marketing simple, measurable, and fast, regardless of channel or vertical. As we set out to exceed those expectations, this award will inspire us to continue to be innovative and find new ways to empower our customers to provide seamless customer journeys."

With a trScore of 9.0 out 10 and 179 verified ratings and reviews, Bloomreach is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Marketing Automation software category.

"Bloomreach Commerce Experience Cloud has won Top Rated Awards in Marketing Automation, Content Management, and Digital Experience Platforms (DXP)," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction."

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

