SKY Airline expands Sabre distribution agreement and adopts SabreSonic passenger service system

- Under this agreement, the airline will strengthen the distribution of its flight inventory through Sabre's global network of travel buyers and the millions of customers they serve

- SKY will migrate to the Sabre PSS, which will allow them to grow both nationally and internationally through merchandising, codeshare agreements and alliance partners

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading provider of software and technology that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new multi-year agreement with SKY Airline, a low-cost Chilean airline with flights to over 40 destinations in 8 countries across the Americas. Under the agreement, the airline will expand the content it distributes through the Sabre GDS and migrate to SabreSonic passenger service system (PSS).

SKY Airline will distribute its full inventory of flights and services through Sabre's extensive global network of travel buyers, expanding its reach and allowing agencies to access the content without any surcharge. This will allow Sabre-connected travel agencies to deliver even more choice and value to their travelers.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Sabre and be able to distribute our full content through their extensive network, with the goal that more passengers can access this content from different parts of the world. Today, more than ever, we value our relationship with the travel agency community and the millions of travelers they serve," said SKY CEO José Ignacio Dougnac."It's important to us that these travelers have access to the best SKY offers from wherever they want, so they can fly on the newest fleet and the most environmentally-friendly airline in South America."

Sabre Travel Solutions Chief Commercial Officer Roshan Mendis said, "SKY is an important and rapidly growing airline in the region. We are pleased to expand our relationship with this key customer on both distribution and their core IT solutions. As the platform at the center of the business of travel, Sabre provides reliable performance, scalability, market reach, and global support to help airlines manage complex requirements as they move forward in this dynamic market."

Additionally, the agreement with Sabre will allow SKY to deliver a tailored customer experience to capture new revenue opportunities through the use of SabreSonic PSS, which is scheduled to be implemented in 2024. Sabre's robust PSS will help SKY grow domestically and internationally through merchandising, codeshare agreements and alliance partners.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About SKY Airline

SKY is a Chilean low-cost airline with more than 21 years of history and presence in 8 countries in the Americas, operates domestically and internationally from its subsidiaries in Chile and Peru, carrying to date more than 50 million passengers. In 2022 it was recognized by the international consultancy Skytrax as the best low-cost airline in South America and in 2023 was recognized for the third consecutive year by CH-Aviation, as the airline with the newest aircraft fleet in South America and the fourth worldwide.

Currently, SKY is the only airline in the world with a 100% Airbus A320 and A321 NEO fleet. Thanks to the technology of its fleet, SKY has reduced from 2010 to date, 60% C02 emissions per seat. For more information visit www.skyairline.com.

