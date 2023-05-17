Thirty Madison names Caroline Hofmann Chief Business Officer to oversee the telehealth leader's continued expansion into women's specialty healthcare

Hofmann will oversee all Thirty Madison businesses, lead expansion in women's health, and develop business strategies to reach profitability

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison , the specialty care company improving access, affordability, outcomes, and patient experience, has named Caroline Hofmann its chief business officer. In her new role, Hofmann will oversee all Thirty Madison businesses, lead the continued expansion of its women's health portfolio under Nurx , and focus on developing strategies that will improve patient outcomes and experiences while delivering on the company's path to profitability.

Formerly head of emerging businesses, Hofmann led the expansion of Nurx into new condition offerings to treat more women holistically across reproductive care, sexual health, dermatology, and mental health. Since joining the company in 2019, Hofmann grew Cove to become what is now the leading telehealth migraine care offering in the U.S., with key partnerships with major payors across the healthcare system, including UnitedHealthcare and select Blue Cross Blue Shield plans to offer patients a better experience with options for care covered by insurance.

"Caroline is a dynamic leader with a proven-track record of success. She moved Thirty Madison into high acuity care with Cove, keeping patients' healthcare at the center, improving health outcomes, validating our care model, and diversifying our care delivery options with direct-to-consumer and insurance coverage," said Michelle Carnahan, president of Thirty Madison. "Her ability to build high-performing teams, combined with her passion and commitment for expanding access in women's health, will drive strong performance across the company. We had the privilege of serving 800,000 people in 2022, and with Caroline at the helm, I am confident we will provide exceptional care to millions more."

As chief business officer, Hofmann will oversee and lead operations of all Thirty Madison business lines, ensuring patient experience remains at the center of its broad range of offerings. Hofmann joined Thirty Madison from Republic, a platform that democratizes access to private investments, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, Hofmann was a junior partner at McKinsey & Company where she worked in its New York and London offices. Hofmann will report directly to Thirty Madison President Michelle Carnahan.

"Thirty Madison exists to create a real impact for its patients every single day – that is a responsibility I take seriously on a personal level," said Hofmann. "Women make 80% of the healthcare decisions, but when we look at the data, women experience some of the worst healthcare outcomes and are conditioned to ignore their pain: migraine is the leading cause of disability in young women and women are twice as likely as men to experience depression. We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us to provide trusted specialty-level care designed for every step of a woman's healthcare journey — and that is true healthcare transformation."

Thirty Madison has treated over 2 million patients across its brands, over half of which are women. In 2022, the company merged with Nurx to create the leading specialty care platform, doubled in patient size, and expanded its specialty care offerings with dermatology and a mental health pilot program. After seeing strong demand during the pilot, Thirty Madison fully launched its mental health program, which now treats thousands of women with mild to moderate anxiety, depression, seasonal affective disorder, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and postpartum and menopause depression.

Thirty Madison exists to deliver on healthcare's biggest opportunities: access and affordability; patient outcomes; and patient experience. Each of its specialized brands is focused on specific chronic condition areas, and thoughtfully designed to support the unique needs of its community with personalized treatments and care. With empathy at the heart of its innovation, its proprietary care model empowers hundreds of thousands of people with ongoing conditions with the accessible, effective treatments across a lifetime of care. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

