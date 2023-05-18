Globant Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

May. 18, 2023

Executing on Growth and Increasing Guidance

  • First quarter revenues of $472.4 million, up 17.7% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.84 for the first quarter
  • Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.28 for the first quarter

LUXEMBOURG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $472.4 million, representing 17.7% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.6% compared to 38.0% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 39.5% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.1% compared to 16.8% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.84 compared to $0.86 in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.28 compared to $1.19 in the first quarter of 2022.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $284.8 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $56.1 million from $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022, driven mainly by payments of bonuses, investments in our platform business and inorganic expansion initiatives. As of March 31, 2023, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
  • Globant completed the first quarter of 2023 with 26,288 Globers, 24,496 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the first quarter of 2023 was as follows: 61.4% from North America (top country: US), 21.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 13.4% from EMEA (top country: Spain) and 3.4% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the first quarter of 2023 represented 9.4%, 24.5% and 34.8% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, Globant served a total of 1,342 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 276 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 206 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 74.8% of Globant's revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were denominated in US dollars.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we delivered a robust Q1 2023 performance, executing on all of our strategic growth pillars. We continue to thrive at supporting organizations in every stage, whether they are looking to enhance their user experience, or if they are seeking greater efficiency and productivity. Our recently launched studios keep expanding on this approach: our Create Studio will be key to deliver a full funnel digital marketing strategy to reach audiences, while our Commerce Studio will help our clients create the best commerce-enabled experiences," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "Also, AI continues to be a strong pillar for our company and our Globers. We've consolidated our AI-focused offering into our MINDS program to better service clients, and we are applying generative AI in our signature platforms MagnifAI and Augoor, to increase time-to-value and shorter production cycles for our clients, helping them unleash their full technology potential. Our unique positioning will enable us to continue delivering leading value for our clients over the long term."

"Globant achieved industry-leading growth in the first quarter of 2023, with a 17.7% year-over-year revenue increase while meeting adjusted operating profit margin guidance. The company has also successfully executed M&A initiatives to expand its presence in the U.S. and Europe. Early-year trends indicate confidence in sequential growth for the second quarter of 2023, as well as a positive outlook for the rest of the year. Globant remains dedicated to revolutionizing businesses with digital transformation and cutting-edge AI advancements. Q1 results reveal strong growth and healthy profitability. The company's strong balance sheet management and undrawn credit facility ensure sufficient funding for short-term growth plans," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2023 Second Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the second quarter and the full year of 2023:

  • Second quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $496.0 million, or 15.5% year-over-year growth.
  • Second quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16%.
  • Second quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.33 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during the second quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,074.0 million, implying at least 16.5% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a neutral FX outlook.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.71 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, Juan Urthiague - CFO, Patricia Pomies - COO, and Diego Tártara - CTO, will discuss the first quarter 2023 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F1Q23EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 26,000 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries in 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022





Revenues

472,421


401,378

Cost of revenues

(304,124)


(248,967)

Gross profit

168,297


152,411





Selling, general and administrative expenses

(119,357)


(101,638)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(4,717)


(37)

Profit from operations

44,223


50,736





Finance income

1,235


290

Finance expense

(4,172)


(4,029)

Other financial results, net

3,762


438

Financial results, net

825


(3,301)





Share of results of investment in associates

56


Other income and expenses, net

1,487


874

Profit before income tax

46,591


48,309





Income tax

(10,206)


(11,502)

Net income for the period

36,385


36,807





Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects




Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:




- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

2,741


(2,435)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

25


(1)

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

4,206


133

Total comprehensive income for the period

43,357


34,504





Net income attributable to:




Owners of the Company

36,419


36,623

Non-controlling interest

(34)


184

Net income for the period

36,385


36,807





Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:




Owners of the Company

42,129


34,320

Non-controlling interest

1,228


184

Total comprehensive income for the period

43,357


34,504

Earnings per share




Basic

0.86


0.88

Diluted

0.84


0.86

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)




Basic

42,297


41,748

Diluted

43,237


42,741

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


254,025


292,457

Investments


30,819


48,408

Trade receivables


451,635


425,422

Other assets


14,660


15,197

Other receivables


74,487


70,212

Other financial assets


11,838


6,529

Total current assets


837,464


858,225






Non-current assets





Investments


1,513


1,513

Other assets


6,093


10,657

Other receivables


16,628


16,316

Deferred tax assets


53,088


46,574

Investment in associates


1,393


1,337

Other financial assets


34,632


34,978

Property and equipment


162,393


161,733

Intangible assets


187,866


181,612

Right-of-use assets


139,893


147,311

Goodwill


745,268


739,204

Total non-current assets


1,348,767


1,341,235

TOTAL ASSETS


2,186,231


2,199,460






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


76,060


88,648

Payroll and social security taxes payable


200,580


203,819

Borrowings


754


2,838

Other financial liabilities


32,644


59,316

Lease liabilities


37,638


37,681

Tax liabilities


21,507


23,454

Income tax payable


11,048


11,276

Other liabilities


1,532


808

Total current liabilities


381,763


427,840






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


3,234


5,445

Borrowings


54


861

Other financial liabilities


54,328


82,222

Lease liabilities


92,438


97,457

Deferred tax liabilities


5,353


11,291

Income tax payable


10,993


Payroll and social security taxes payable


3,145


4,316

Provisions for contingencies


12,184


13,615

Total non-current liabilities


181,729


215,207

TOTAL LIABILITIES


563,492


643,047






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


50,797


50,724

Additional paid-in capital


974,690


950,520

Other reserves


(25,270)


(32,242)

Retained earnings


574,970


538,551

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


1,575,187


1,507,553

Non-controlling interests


47,552


48,860

Total equity


1,622,739


1,556,413

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


2,186,231


2,199,460

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three months ended



March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022

Net Income for the period


36,385


36,807

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


46,218


39,806

Changes in working capital


(48,776)


(99,276)

Cash flows from operating activities


33,827


(22,663)

Capital expenditures


(35,610)


(22,673)

Cash flows from investing activities


(46,880)


(51,148)

Cash flows from financing activities


(25,960)


(13,492)

Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents


(39,013)


(87,303)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022





Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit




Gross Profit

168,297


152,411

Depreciation and amortization expense

6,432


5,218

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

5,590


800

Adjusted gross profit

180,319


158,429

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.2 %


39.5 %





Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses




Selling, general and administrative expenses

(119,357)


(101,638)

Depreciation and amortization expense

19,779


14,155

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

11,130


10,361

Acquisition-related charges (a)

4,548


2,477

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(83,900)


(74,645)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(17.8) %


(18.6) %





Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations




Profit from Operations

44,223


50,736

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

16,720


11,161

Acquisition-related charges (a)

10,415


5,640

Adjusted Profit from Operations

71,358


67,537

Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

15.1 %


16.8 %





Reconciliation of Net income for the period




Net income for the period

36,419


36,623

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

16,720


11,161

Acquisition-related charges (a)

9,872


6,309

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(7,607)


(3,293)

Adjusted Net income

55,404


50,800

Adjusted Net income margin

11.7 %


12.7 %





Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS




Adjusted Net income

55,404


50,800

Diluted shares

43,237


42,741

Adjusted Diluted EPS

1.28


1.19

(a)  Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023







Total Employees

24,504

25,924

26,541

27,122

26,288

IT Professionals

23,158

24,410

24,922

25,331

24,496







North America Revenues %

64.1

64.5

64.9

61.7

61.4

Latin America Revenues %

23.5

23.8

21.9

22.7

21.8

EMEA Revenues %

10.1

9.7

10.0

11.9

13.4

Asia and Oceania Revenues %

2.3

2.0

3.2

3.7

3.4







USD Revenues %

80.6

79.0

81.2

77.5

74.8

Other Currencies Revenues %

19.4

21.0

18.8

22.5

25.2







Top Customer %

11.0

10.5

10.7

10.8

9.4

Top 5 Customers %

28.0

25.7

24.7

25.1

24.5

Top 10 Customers %

38.6

36.7

34.5

34.3

34.8







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

982

1,043

1,114

1,249

1,342

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

206

233

255

259

276







(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

