Lavazza Opens New Specialty Coffee Association Premier Training Facility in Chicago

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , the 127-year-old iconic Italian coffee company, has announced the grand opening of its newest state of the art training facility on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL. The Chicago training center will be host to a series of exciting events during its opening weekend. Coming off the heels of two successful training center openings in West Chester, PA and Miami, FL in late 2022, and existing training centers in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, the world renowned, family-owned brand is continuing to expand its footprint within the North American market.

The newest training center, which will be classified as an SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) Premier Training Campus on May 19th, houses Lavazza's premiere coffee making equipment. These state-of-the-art coffee equipment and tools are helping to inform the future of coffee making and support new and emerging trends in the space. In gaining SCA certification, the training center is receiving global recognition for its dedication to making coffee better. Led by Director of Training, Frank LaRusso, the location will serve to educate Lavazza staff, baristas, sales representatives, restaurant and hotel partners and office coffee and away from home distributors on the art of using Lavazza products. This center will also serve as a hub and gathering space for the coffee industry in Chicago. Lavazza's trainers are qualified to the highest level of certification within the industry, as SCA Authorized Specialty Coffee Trainers (AST), and will be onsite to train and certify others with the wide range of equipment available to them at this facility.

"We are so excited to be opening a new training facility and further the expansion of our brand and its experts. We look forward to continuing our dedication to training and leading within the industry through our master classes and shared passion for all things coffee," said Frank LaRusso, Director of Training.

The center will also offer master classes for those looking to accelerate their coffee business. With both "Barista Training" and "Coffee Menu Management," participants will receive hands-on training and professional tips. Led by some of the brand's expert trainers, these classes will teach the art of various brewing methods and management of a coffee menus as a way to increase appeal and profitability.

"With the opening of our new Chicago training center we are showing our dedication to perfecting coffee and commitment to training professionals who can deliver the Lavazza experience we are globally renowned for worldwide," shared Camille Vareille, VP - Head of Marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. "We hope that our new training facility serves the community of Chicago and fosters an environment for creativity, learning and a shared passion for coffee."

To celebrate the training center opening, the brand will be hosting master classes, taught by expert baristas, and a grand opening happy hour. For the happy hour, Lavazza will be pairing espresso martinis and specialty drinks with assorted appetizers and desserts from James Beard award-winning restaurant, The Purple Pig . Guests will be able to try the latest on-trend drink recipes, cocktails and latte art alongside gourmet appetizer and dessert pairings. Lavazza's expert trainers will be available to answer any coffee-related questions and offer tours of the new state-of-the-art facility.

