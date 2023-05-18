"STAND UP FOR SCIENCE" SWISS BIOTECH INNOVATION ON DISPLAY AT THE BIO 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION IN BOSTON JUNE 5-8, 2023

ZURICH, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss life science innovation will be on display again at the BIO 2023 convention in Boston. Switzerland Global Enterprise and Presence Switzerland will present 47 leading Swiss biotech stars at the SWISS BIOTECH pavilion demonstrating why Switzerland was once again voted the most innovative economy in the world in 2022 by the Global Innovation Index (GII).

The conference's theme "Stand up for Science" is well-reflected in the impressive range and depth of innovation showcasing a diverse array of first-in-class therapeutic Biotech Swiss companies and startups, which spans the entire drug discovery and development process, from the analysis of omics data to the utilization of AI in designing clinical, visitors will be able to meet the company leaders, learn about the science and discuss potential collaborations.

"For more than a century, Switzerland has established and expanded its role as a leading life sciences research, development and manufacturing hub, helping to develop new therapeutic treatments and establish new modalities and platform technologies to address global medical needs." Michael Altorfer CEO, Swiss Biotech Association.

Switzerland remains one of the most attractive business locations for both startups and world-leading technology companies and offers an outstanding framework for procuring capital. The economic and scientific environment boasts the presence of successful international chemical and pharmaceutical companies, as well as innovative firms from the medical technology, biotechnology, and nanotechnology sectors, making it highly suitable for strategic partnerships, licensing, or patent sales.

Along with their partners, the Swiss Biotech Association, Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse and swissnex, S-GE and their representatives in the US, the Swiss Business Hub USA bring the leading-edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for to BIO 2023.

The companies and organizations attending are:

The SWISS BIOTECH companies will be available for media and partner interviews the entire week.

About Switzerland Global Enterprise

Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) is the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion with around 200 employees at locations throughout Switzerland and overseas. S-GE supports Swiss SMEs in their international business and helps innovative foreign companies to settle in Switzerland. In doing so, we rely on a unique network of national and international partners. This allows us to create added value for our customers and prosperity for Switzerland. As a non-profit organization, we provide a public service for our clients on behalf of the Swiss Confederation (State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO) and the cantons. We operate our 27 offices, the so-called Swiss Business Hubs and Trade Points, in 31 countries jointly with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). Thanks to our global network of partners, we also support our customers in many other countries.

View original content:

SOURCE Swiss Business Hub USA