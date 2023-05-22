Melita Selects Harmonic's Broadband Solution for Sustainable Multi-Gigabit Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Malta-based telco operator Melita has selected Harmonic's market-leading CableOS® Broadband Platform to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services. Harmonic's CableOS Platform virtualizes the access network, providing Melita with a sustainable broadband architecture that will enable continuous improvements to upstream and downstream bandwidth capacity.

"Harmonic's CableOS Platform will complement our existing network, giving us a flexible, scalable foundation to provide the fastest, most reliable broadband services in Malta. We will have the agility to more efficiently meet bandwidth requirements and improve service quality for our subscribers," said Simon Montanaro, chief technical officer at Melita. "The CableOS Platform reduces the limitations imposed by our legacy CMTS architecture and improves quality for customers."

Melita will continue to upgrade its HFC DOCSIS network to a distributed access architecture with Harmonic's CableOS Platform, virtualized CMTS software and Ripple Remote-PHY node. Driving core functions and fiber deeper into the network will ensure faster, more reliable internet access for subscribers, lower energy consumption and significantly reduce the operator's space and power costs. Melita will also use Harmonic's CableOS Central analytics with AI and streaming telemetry to ensure its broadband service quality and network performance.

"We're excited to add Melita to a growing list of global operators that have embraced the CableOS Platform to enable multi-gigabit services," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "Using the CableOS Platform and virtual CMTS deployed with Harmonic's Ripple R-PHY node for DAA, Melita will gain network agility and improve sustainability as it moves ahead on the path to 10G."

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS Platform powers next-gen broadband services for over 90 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will showcase how its CableOS Platform is providing operators with a competitive edge in the race to 10G at ANGA COM 2023, May 23-25, in stand C35, hall 8. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

