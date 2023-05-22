Stampli Named Accounts Payable "Recommended Solution" by Sage

Stampli, the leader in Accounts Payable automation, distinguishes itself through its specialization in complex, multi-entity structures and speed of integration & deployment.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation solution, is excited to announce that it has been named as a "recommended solution" by Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses.

Sage named Stampli a "Sage Tech Partner – Plus," which means that Stampli is a recommended solution for Sage customers and partners to automate accounts payable for greater efficiency, visibility and control, with full confidence in the extent and depth of Stampli's integration with Sage Intacct.

"We are excited to collaborate with Stampli as a Sage recommended solution that enables businesses to easily navigate intricate AP processes and complex corporate structures," said Chip Mahan, Vice President and Global Commercial Head of Fintech, Payments & Banking at Sage. "Sage Recommended Solutions are those in which we have vetted and validated for ease of integration, quality of the service, and superior tech stacks for Sage customers as a complement to their core ERP."

Even in 2023, accounts payable is still surprisingly manual

According to a 2023 research report by Stampli , 63% of AP and Finance team members surveyed expect the responsibilities of the AP team to increase in 2023, but only 39% expect to add headcount to their AP team. Bottlenecks in AP can create significant business risks, including muddy audit trails that create compliance & regulatory challenges, late or missed payments that make vendors unhappy, and difficulties controlling cash flow — to say nothing of the increased propensity for errors and fraud.

AP automation solves these problems by increasing the capacity and precision of the AP team, and by freeing staff members from routine manual efforts to focus on more strategic tasks. The American Productivity & Quality Center estimates that such automation enables each AP team member to process more than 23,000 invoices per year, as opposed to around just 6,000 invoices per year with manual systems — a productivity increase of nearly 300%.

Stampli is well-known for automating even the most complex multi-entity AP workflows, especially for businesses in healthcare, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and real estate. Stampli's integration with Sage products such as Sage Intacct extends to all native Sage functionality, making Stampli particularly suitable for multi-entity companies and organizations that prioritize fast deployment or don't want to change their ERP or existing AP processes.

Key capabilities of Stampli's AP solution include centralized collaboration, Billy the Bot™ for smart AI assistance, multi-entity subsidiary support, direct payments, integrated credit cards, and advanced vendor management.

Stampli and Sage Intacct at LTC Ally

LTC Ally, a provider of back-office services to more than 400 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, has experienced firsthand the benefits of the Sage Intacct/Stampli partnership. As they continued to grow their technology and data-driven operations, LTC Ally sought a scalable solution that would keep pace with their ever-expanding roster of clients. Stampli's integration with Sage Intacct proved to be a game-changer.

Expanding LTC Ally's footprint in the skilled nursing market requires an adaptable solution that can rapidly onboard new entities. Stampli and Sage Intacct have been instrumental in streamlining this process. "Sometimes we take on as many as 30 skilled nursing facilities in a month, and the easiest part of our onboarding process is the AP workflow," said Sam Pirutinsky, Partner/VP of Finance at LTC Ally.

"Stampli's solution enabled us to grow without proportionally increasing our staff," notes Pirutinsky. "Our ratio of employee-to-facility has dropped significantly with our implementation of Stampli. This hasn't just been a cost-saving measure for us, it's also a significant revenue driver. We're able to onboard more nursing homes more rapidly, and this has directly impacted our bottom line. Stampli is not just an accounts payable solution; it's an enabler of our business growth."

Steve Zicherman, Partner/Executive VP of Finance, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the efficiency gains that have resulted from using Stampli. "Stampli and Sage Intacct have allowed us to streamline our operations in a way that had a noticeable effect on both customer and internal staff satisfactions."

Zicherman also reflected on the speed of implementation. "When we were first introduced to Stampli, we were concerned that implementation could be a months-long process. When they promised us a one-day setup, we were delighted but skeptical. However, Stampli delivered. It was a clear demonstration of the commitment Stampli has to helping its customers hit the ground running."

The CEO perspective

Eyal Feldman, CEO of Stampli, commented on the partnership with Sage: "At Stampli, we have invested heavily in integrating with Sage Intacct to ensure our customers can deploy our solution quickly and easily without having to reconfigure their ERP. Our collaboration with Sage allows businesses to benefit from a more efficient accounts payable process, saving time and resources. We are proud to partner with Sage, a true leader in the financial management software space, whose commitment to delivering exceptional cloud solutions has made this seamless integration possible and highly beneficial to our mutual customers."

About Stampli

Stampli is an AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution that makes AP departments far more efficient, without requiring them to rework their ERP or change their existing processes. Stampli's unique approach centers all AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control.

Stampli is simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli's core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others.

Stampli supports all native functionality for more than 70 ERPs, including those from Sage, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and 70 others, enabling it to deploy in a matter of days, not months.

