WuXi Biologics Receives 2023 ISPE Facility of the Year Award for Operations

DUNDALK, Ireland, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269. HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has awarded the company a 2023 Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) in the Operations category. WuXi Biologics was recognized for using innovative solutions while complying with regulatory requirements, overcoming unknown barriers, and upholding project success and product safety in its manufacturing facility in Dundalk, Ireland.

WuXi Biologics Ireland Site (PRNewswire)

The awarded facility includes two manufacturing areas utilizing 6x1KL single-use bioreactors for perfusion and 12x4KL single-use bioreactors for fed-batch, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in Europe. Construction of the 467,500-square-foot greenfield facility was started in December 2018 and operations began in December 2021, generating over 6,000 construction jobs and more than 500 highly skilled jobs for residents of the North-East region of Ireland. It took only nine months from the start of operations for the facility to receive its first GMP certificate from the Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). Following WuXi Biologics' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, sustainable concepts are adopted in the site construction and operations, including reducing energy use and recycling resources. Currently, 100% of power supply comes from renewable energy at Ireland site.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are very proud to be recognized by ISPE for the second time. Receiving the FOYA award in the Operations category validates our Global Dual Sourcing strategy, leading technology platform, and excellent execution, and will motivate us to continue striving for the highest level of service to enable our global partners for the benefit of patients worldwide."

Brendan McGrath, Vice President and Head of WuXi Biologics Ireland Site, added, "This recognition by ISPE is a testament to our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. It also signifies success for our clients, partners and local community, and ultimately for the patients who rely on the life-saving biologics manufactured at our Ireland site."

In 2014, WuXi Biologics was awarded the FOYA Honorable Mention for its manufacturing facility in Wuxi city, China.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 588 integrated client projects, including 17 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts



Media

PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business

info@wuxibiologics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WuXi Biologics