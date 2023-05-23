Mielle Taps Angel Reese As The Brand's Newest Ambassador

Angel Reese Lands NIL Beauty Deal with The Fastest-Growing Multicultural Hair Care Brand

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle - the fastest-growing multicultural hair care brand - has signed LSU breakout star, Angel Reese, as its newest ambassador. This is Reese's first major beauty deal. Throughout the partnership, Reese's activation with the brand will include marketing, social media, events and a limited-edition product bundle.

Mielle announces LSU breakout star and NCAA Most Outstanding Player, Angel Reese, as its newest Ambassador. Mielle is the fastest-growing multicultural hair care brand, and this partnership marks Reese's first major beauty deal. (PRNewswire)

Reese led the LSU Lady Tigers to a National Championship victory against the University of Iowa's Hawkeyes this past April in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball March Madness tournament. Reese was also named the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament. The 6 '3" stunner is known not only for her skills on the court, but also her glam off the court, sporting long flowing tresses and "edges and lashes on fleek." Reese was recently featured in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Mielle and Reese are leading the charge in bridging the gap between sports and beauty. Reese has been outspoken about beauty and hair care brands missing out on opportunities in working with college athletes and athletes overall. In a recent interview, the "Bayou Barbie" gushed over her curls and shared that she'd love to work with Mielle. Noting Reese's affinity for the brand, Mielle reached out to the sophomore All-American, and an organic collaboration formed.

"Athletes are the ideal beauty icons and brand ambassadors," said Reese. "I put it out there that I wanted to work with more beauty brands, and I'm so excited to be working with Mielle! I'm a longtime user and fan of the brand so this is the perfect partnership. I can't wait to share more with my fans and introduce my new Mielle bundle. The last several months have been a whirlwind. I feel really blessed."

Mielle's mission has always been to provide innovative, natural hair care options that help textured hair types grow and flourish, while educating and engaging with consumers. "Angel is a rising star with bold beauty, confidence, strength and must-have edges who uses and genuinely loves Mielle products. Angel's fun personality and ability to connect authentically with her fans make her a perfect addition to the Mielle family. She is THAT girl, and we are so thrilled to have her as our newest ambassador," shared Mielle's founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez.

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle is known as "The Textured Hair Care Authority." Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in nearly 90 countries around the world. The brand's products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

