Narrative Announces New Leadership: Tech Veteran Tim Mahlman Named as CEO

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the leading data collaboration platform that is revolutionizing data sharing among companies, today announced a change in leadership. Effective immediately, Tim Mahlman, a seasoned tech executive, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Nick Jordan, Narrative's founder, will transition into a new strategic role within the company.

Tim Mahlman is an accomplished technology executive with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Prior to joining Narrative, Mahlman served as President at Petabyte Technology, a position he held for four years. During his tenure, the company was acquired by Chewy, a testament to Mahlman's leadership and strategic direction. Prior to Petabyte, Mahlman was President of Platforms at Verizon Media, and AOL, and held executive roles at Yahoo, where he contributed to their growth and development in the tech industry. In addition, his entrepreneurial skills were honed at Greycroft, where he has been an Entrepreneur In Residence for the past 12 years.

"We're excited to welcome Tim to Narrative," said Nick Jordan, who has led the company since its founding. "Tim brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and a passion for innovation that makes him the ideal leader for Narrative as we continue to grow and shape the future of data collaboration. I'm thrilled to be stepping into a strategic role where I can continue to contribute to Narrative's vision."

In his new role, Jordan will focus on strategic initiatives and growth opportunities for the company.

Mahlman is enthusiastic about his new position. "I'm honored to join Narrative, a company that is truly at the forefront of data collaboration," said Mahlman. "I've admired Narrative's mission to remove friction in data sharing between companies and I'm eager to build on the solid foundation Nick and the team have established. Together, we'll continue to innovate and position Narrative as a global leader in the data collaboration platform space."

About Narrative

Narrative is a data collaboration platform that aims to remove all friction between companies that share data with each other. The company offers unique solutions that empower businesses to collaborate more effectively, drive efficiency, and deliver better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.narrative.io .

