BOOKING.COM AND DISNEY INVITE TRAVELERS TO BE "PART OF THEIR WORLD" THIS SUMMER WITH "UNDER THE SEA" INSPIRED STAYS IN CELEBRATION OF "THE LITTLE MERMAID," ONLY IN THEATERS ON MAY 26

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Disney's The Little Mermaid, in theaters May 26, Booking.com and Disney have teamed up to kick off the summer travel season with a campaign that's sure to make a splash! Booking.com, along with spokesperson Melissa McCarthy - who plays the iconic Ursula - is offering The Little Mermaid travel inspiration to help you discover your next adventurous getaway. The global campaign will run in the U.S., U.K, France, Germany and Australia, and highlights the amazing travel experiences and wide range of properties - from hotels to vacation rentals and everything in between - available on Booking.com for families around the world to enjoy, including once-in-a-lifetime " Under the Sea " themed stays for lucky travelers. These seaworthy stays will become bookable on June 7, and will give three pairs of lucky fans from anywhere in the world the chance to immerse themselves in a travel experience fully inspired by The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid Experience - Ariel's Room (PRNewswire)

The three limited-edition overnight stays will take place at a Booking.com beach house in Malibu that has been completely transformed for a true " Under the Sea " experience. Guests will enjoy a mermaid-inspired stay – from exploring Insta-worthy rooms with decor centered around iconic characters including Ariel, Ursula, King Triton and Prince Eric, to a private dinner in the home with a personal chef, and of course, a screening of The Little Mermaid at a nearby theater. Three separate overnight stays will become bookable on June 7 at noon ET, and will take place on June 9, 10 and 11. Each experience will include flights and airport transfers available on Booking.com, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.26, in honor of the day the new film will dive into theaters.

Much like travel itself, The Little Mermaid is all about exploring the world and expanding horizons, with this unique experience developed for travelers looking to book somewhere new and truly magical this summer. The lucky travelers who book this incredible stay inspired by the film certainly won't be 'poor unfortunate souls,' as they sing along in theaters as part of this exclusive experience. Booking.com's #1 Travel Fan Melissa McCarthy even said "if someone told me I could stay in a Malibu beach house inspired by The Little Mermaid, I would pack my bags and move in tomorrow."

With the summer travel season around the corner, the campaign will also showcase the vast selection of property offerings on Booking.com inspired by The Little Mermaid – from dreamy beach bungalows and a variety of beachfront vacation rentals to family-friendly seaside resorts and everything in between. Additional properties that can be booked throughout the year on Booking.com that will give travelers "under the sea" vibes include Atlantis, The Palm (Dubai, UAE), Beach Plum Resort (Montauk, NY, U.S.), Château d'Esparron (Esparron-de-Verdon, France), Fanad Lighthouse (Letterkenny, Ireland), Lighthouse on La Palma Island (Barlovento, Spain), Corsewall Lighthouse Hotel (Kirkcolm, UK), Aleria Luxury Cave Santorini (Santorini, Greece).

The campaign kicked off with Booking.com at the film's red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles on May 8, and on May 15, the global travel leader launched a co-branded spot to run across TV and digital channels in five markets across the globe. Social content inspired by The Little Mermaid will also run across all Booking.com channels celebrating the bookable consumer stays and the summer travel season.

"Booking.com is committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world, which is why this collaboration with Disney was a perfect fit," says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. "Collaborating with Disney to celebrate the iconic film, The Little Mermaid, and making the premise of exploring the world from the film a reality through bookable travel experiences – from beach homes and family-friendly hotels to lighthouses, boats and castles – is something we're excited to share with Disney fans and travelers alike looking for a little magic and inspiration this summer season."

"Disney's The Little Mermaid kicks off the summer by taking global audiences under the sea for a stunning cinematic event only in theaters, May 26th. We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Booking.com and bring this film to life for fans through unique and fun travel experiences," says Lylle Breier, SVP Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Special Events.

Booking.com research reveals that 73% of Americans plan to travel this summer with beach vacations being one of the top trip types. Main motivations for Americans to travel this summer include taking time to relax and mentally unwind for a true mood booster, while visiting and exploring somewhere new. This unique initiative celebrates the incredible diversity of travel experiences offered on Booking.com and is an example of just one of the many unforgettable stays customers can enjoy at one of the more than 6.6 million instantly bookable reported listings in vacation homes, apartments and other unique places to stay on the platform. From vacation rentals to hotels, as well as a range of transportation options including rental cars and flights , Booking.com has travelers covered wherever their "Somewhere, Anywhere" is this summer.

Methodology

Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of 42,513 respondents across 33 countries and territories, including 2000 from the US. In order to participate in this survey, respondents had to be 18 years of age or older, had to have traveled at least once in the past 12 months and be either the primary decision maker or involved in the decision making of their travel. The survey was taken online and took place in January and February 2023.

About Booking.com :

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

About The Little Mermaid:

"The Little Mermaid," visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The Little Mermaid Experience - Ariel's Grotto (PRNewswire)

The Little Mermaid Experience - Ursula's Room (PRNewswire)

The Little Mermaid Experience - Dining Room (PRNewswire)

The Little Mermaid Experience - King Triton's Quarters (PRNewswire)

The Little Mermaid Experience - Prince Eric (PRNewswire)

The Little Mermaid Experience - Home Exterior (PRNewswire)

The Little Mermaid Experience - Exterior (PRNewswire)

