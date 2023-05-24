CKE Restaurants kicks off Stars for Heroes campaign to raise funds for military veterans and families

Now in its 12th year, the national campaign has raised over $11 million

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. ® and Hardee's ®, announced today the kickoff of Stars for Heroes™, the annual fundraising campaign supporting active military and veterans in need. As an employer of many veterans, this campaign is just one way CKE Restaurants gives back to the communities it serves.

Stars for Heroes will run from Memorial Day on May 29 through July 4 at participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations across the country. Guests will have the option to donate $1 or more at the register in support of veterans.

"At CKE Restaurants, we are privileged to work alongside veterans in our communities and restaurants every day. As a veteran myself, I am thrilled to launch Stars for Heroes to show our support for them and our sincere gratitude for their service," said Christopher Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. "USA Cares and the Stand Up and Play Foundation have been tremendous partners in this work, and we look forward to another great campaign this year."

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's will partner with nonprofit organizations, USA Cares and Stand Up and Play Foundation. Carl's Jr. will raise funds for USA Cares, an organization that provides post-9/11 military veterans and families skills training and financial assistance to create long-term stability. Hardee's will raise funds for both USA Cares and Stand Up and Play Foundation, which provides adaptive sports equipment and engagement opportunities for veterans.

"USA Cares is focused on the stability of military families in crisis," said Trace Chesser, chief executive officer of USA Cares. "We are often inundated with referrals from veteran families on the brink of eviction, and studies show that when veterans live with someone and keep the family unit intact, suicide rates decrease. USA Cares is honored to once again partner with Stars for Heroes and will proactively use these funds to keep families together, stop evictions and save lives."

Anthony Netto, Founder of Stand Up and Play Foundation expresses the impact of the Stars for Heroes campaign on the organization. "Our organization understands the importance of volunteers and those who donate their time and effort to helping veterans play adaptive sports. This campaign is a wonderful way for the community to get involved and contribute to improving the lives of veterans in a small way."

The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association. In addition to the two national beneficiaries, the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the communities that CKE Restaurants serve.

