Enverus releases annual Top 100 Private E&P Operators list

Continental Resources, Ascent Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Aethon Energy and Endeavor Energy lead in gross production, well count and drilling rigs

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, has released a list of the most prolific 100 private oil and gas producers in the U.S. based on gross operated production last year. Continental Resources, Ascent Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Aethon Energy and Endeavor Energy were listed as the top five private E&P companies, according to EIR.

The list, compiled utilizing Enverus Foundations data, also includes a breakdown of liquids and gas production, total company well counts, recent rig programs and comparison to their rankings the previous year. It was a portion of the most recent Upstream Pulse from Enverus, a bi-monthly report that covers exploration and production, deals and capital markets for the North American and global oil and gas sector.

"Enverus is uniquely positioned to provide a list of private companies that investors and operators need to pay attention to. Public companies disclose capital plans and production volumes in regular financial filings, but private operators can fly under the radar. Private companies deliver a large proportion of domestic production and keeping a finger on their pulse can help forecast regional supply/demand imbalances," said Gibson Scott, head of Intelligence at EIR.

"Information on private companies can be limited, but not for Enverus. We've spent more than two decades innovating and developing solutions to become the leading energy-specialized technology partner with unrivalled analytics and network applications delivered across the entire energy ecosystem," Scott said.

