XNRGY to Double Capacity of its Montreal Manufacturing Facility

Leading climate technology company XNRGY secures financing to build an additional 100,000 sq. ft. of capacity to meet rapidly growing customer demand.

This financing complements the growth equity raised earlier this year, led by MacKinnon, Bennett & Co. (MKB) and Idealist Capital.

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - XNRGY Climate Systems ("XNRGY"), a leader in the design and manufacturing of energy efficient commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems ("HVAC"), today announced that is has secured financing from Divco, a Montreal-based commercial real-estate builder, to add an additional 100,000 sq. ft. of production capacity to its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Montreal. This expansion will bring the total manufacturing capacity in Montreal to 200,000 sq. ft. in 2024.

Led by industry pioneers with decades of combined working experience, XNRGY is on a mission to reduce the carbon footprint of commercial buildings. XNRGY's high-performance HVAC systems are designed to increase energy efficiency, reduce costs, and provide superior indoor air quality to mission critical customers including hospitals, clean rooms, educational institutions, and data centers.

The expanded state-of-the art facility in Montreal will primarily manufacture custom air handling units and DX systems for delivery to building owners across North America. The additional space and equipment will add significant capacity and accelerate the ability of XNRGY's world-class team to meet the rapidly growing customer demand spanning coast to coast.

"We're expanding capacity to meet significant customer demand for XNRGY products. This increased capacity coupled with investment in the management systems to support rapid growth will enable XNRGY to accelerate production, expedite delivery and increase our market share," said Wais Jalali, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of XNRGY. "We sincerely thank our valued customers, development partner Divco, the greater Montreal business community, and our dedicated XNRGY team for their strong support during this surge in demand."

"We are thrilled to have had the pleasure of working together on the first phase of XNRGY's Montreal facility, and our team is excited to continue our partnership with XNRGY for the second phase." said Adam Turner, President of Divco. "The synergy and shared commitment to excellence between our organizations have laid the foundation for continued success. With great enthusiasm, we look forward to the successful realization of this next phase."

About XNRGY Climate Systems

XNRGY is a privately held climate technology company which designs, engineers, and manufactures sophisticated, sustainable innovative solutions focused on reducing carbon footprint, water usage and energy consumption. Key products include large custom refrigeration and chilled water air handling units, vertical and horizontal CRAC and CRAH units up to 600 kW, clean room systems, energy recovery systems, low dewpoint EV manufacturing units, and factory installed turnkey controls platform. XNRGY uses BIM/CFD to prevent transient performance failures in mission-critical facilities. XNRGY looks at iso vectors and pressure distribution to design the most efficient systems for clients. This contributes to lower KW while delivering the maximum air to the buildings as well as adding to LEED and NET ZERO initiatives (Paris Climate Accord). To learn more about XNRGY, visit www.xnrgy.com

About Divco

Founded over 55 years ago, Divco continues to thrive as one of Quebec's leading construction companies. We design, build, develop, and finance construction projects for some of Canada's most recognizable brands.

Our accomplishments to date total over 50 million square feet of new construction and large-scale renovation projects. Over the years, we have successfully delivered industrial, commercial, office, institutional, hotel, retail, and multi-unit residential construction projects. Our team draws on its technical knowledge and construction experience to develop customized solutions for each project, regardless of scale. We are committed to delivering custom-tailored solutions that will surpass our clients' expectations. www.divco.com

